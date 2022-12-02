DOE Launches $80MM Energy Upgrades Program In Public Schools
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has called for applications for the Renew America’s Schools grant program.
This initial funding round, up to $80 million of the $500 million program, is available to public schools to perform energy improvements in the highest-need K-12 districts across the country.
School facilities are the second-largest sector of public infrastructure spending according to the American Society of Civil Engineers, yet school buildings are consistently reported as aging, unhealthy and inefficient. The Renew America’s Schools program is a first-of-its-kind investment made possible by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, as part of the Administration’s broader Action Plan for Building Better School Infrastructure.
The program will help create healthier learning environments, lower utility costs, and redirect funds to support students and teachers
“By making our students’ learning environments healthier with these critical energy improvements, our children will be better able to reach their full potential in the classroom,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “DOE is working diligently to deploy these critical funds so that schools can start turning infrastructure improvements into healthier learning environments and big cost savings, as soon as possible.”
The Renew America’s Schools grant program will support the implementation of infrastructure improvements in schools, with a focus on local education agencies (LEAs) that qualify as rural and/or high poverty. Eligible projects can include a variety of energy improvements, including new heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC). The deadline for applicant concept papers is January 26, 2023, and full applications are due April 21, 2023.
In tandem with the Renew America’s Schools grant program, DOE launched a $4.5 million prize program, Energy Champions Leading the Advancement of Sustainable Schools (Energy CLASS Prize).
This competitive program will support up to 25 high-need LEAs by providing a $100,000 cash award to winners for the purpose of building the workforce through training and the staffing of energy management positions. Through the Energy CLASS Prize, energy managers will learn to identify, implement, and maintain projects that will improve health and efficiency in their districts.
At the conclusion of the first year of the program, participating LEAs can submit a progress report and – based on performance – may qualify for an additional $50,000. Applications for the Energy CLASS Prize are open now through February 28, 2023.
To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Writer
- Russian Upstream Investments Projected to Plunge
- Shipping Costs for Russian Oil Soar
- TotalEnergies To Cut £100M In 2023 North Sea Investments
- Norway, Germany Propose NATO Subsea Asset Surveillance Center
- Analyst Looks at Latest Oil Price Moves
- Greece's Gastrade Joins Vertical Gas Corridor MoU
- OPEC Slashes Oil Output by Most Since 2020
- Without Russian Gas LNG Market Faces 3 Years Of High Prices
- Aker BP Gives Go-Ahead On Projects Worth $19 Billion
- TotalEnergies Gets Support For Giant Mirny Wind Farm In Kazakhstan
- Top Headlines: Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- Oil Market Shows Extreme Sensitivity to OPEC+ Suggestions
- Oil Markets May Be Misjudging News of China Lockdown
- USA Adds Rigs Again
- Shell Selling Stakes in UK North Sea Oil Fields
- Shell Buys Renewable Natural Gas Producer For $2 Billion
- Greta Thunberg Sues Her Country For Failing On Climate
- EU Oil Price Cap Talks Stopped Over Too Generous Proposal
- Oil Tanker Hijacked for 2nd Time in 12 Months
- Global Crude Oil Inventories Rising
- Magnitude 5.4 Quake Hits Texas
- Global Oil Market Flashes Warnings
- Top Headlines: Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- Gulf of Mexico an Area of Increasing Instability
- Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- IEA Says Diesel Demand Destruction Starting to Look Inevitable
- US Finds Others Aligned Against It In Saudi-Sparked Oil Row
- US Cuts Oil Output Forecast Again As Shale Slows Down
- Jones Act Is Making The US Diesel Shortage Worse
- Russia Sends Oil Thousands Of Miles Through Arctic Circle Again