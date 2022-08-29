DOE Funds Transforming Energy Production, Low Emissions Tech

The U.S. Department of Energy has announced more than $540MM in awards for research into clean energy technologies and low-carbon manufacturing.

The U.S. Department of Energy has announced more than $540 million in awards for university and National Laboratory-led research into clean energy technologies and low-carbon manufacturing.

Most greenhouse-gas emissions come from the production and use of energy, so building strong scientific foundations for reducing emissions across the energy lifecycle is crucial to meeting the goal of creating a net-zero emissions economy by 2050.

“Meeting […] ambitious climate and clean energy goals will require a game-changing commitment to clean energy — and that begins with researchers across the country,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “The research projects announced today will strengthen the scientific foundations needed for the United States to maintain world leadership in clean energy innovation, from renewable power to carbon management.”

Secretary Granholm traveled to the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Virginia, today to announce the awardees, which include researchers at 54 universities and 11 National Laboratories across 34 states and the District of Columbia.

Other institutions receiving funding include Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Dartmouth College in New Hampshire, the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) in Colorado, the University of Colorado Boulder, and Ames National Laboratory in Iowa.

More than $400 million will go toward establishing and continuing 43 Energy Frontier Research Centers, which bring together multi-disciplinary scientific teams to tackle the toughest scientific challenges preventing advances in energy technologies. The projects, led by 28 universities and nine National Laboratories with more than 75 additional partner institutions, will study everything from energy storage to quantum information science.

In addition, 53 projects led by researchers at 33 universities and 11 National Laboratories will receive a combined $140 million through the Chemical and Materials Sciences to Advance Clean Energy Technologies and Low-Carbon Manufacturing funding opportunity. The funding will go toward fundamental research that could advance technologies to make energy production more efficient through technologies such as direct air capture and carbon storage and sequestration.

Several projects will involve basic research underpinning DOE’s Energy Earthshots Initiatives, which set goals for significant improvements in clean energy technology. The Energy Earthshots Initiatives include the Hydrogen Shot, which aims to decrease the cost of producing hydrogen; the Long Duration Storage Shot, whose goal is to reduce the cost and increase the duration of grid-scale energy storage; and the Carbon Negative Shot, an all-hands-on-deck call for innovation in technology to capture CO2 from the atmosphere and store it at gigaton scales for less than $100/net metric ton of CO2 -equivalent.

These investments will support research that is foundational to the development of solar and nuclear energy technologies, energy storage, carbon capture, novel manufacturing processes, and the more efficient use of critical minerals in energy technologies and manufacturing. Legislation spearheaded by President Biden—the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, CHIPS and Science Act, and Inflation Reduction Act —will enhance this work by investing in these types of clean energy technologies and building out the infrastructure to deploy them.

To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com