DOE Funding Small Cos to Pursue Clean Energy Solutions

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has announced $35 million in funding for “diverse small businesses to pursue scientific, clean energy, and climate solutions”.

According to the DOE, the funding will support 158 projects across 29 states that will aim to develop an array of clean energy technology, from climate research tools to improved batteries for electric vehicles. The DOE noted that this investment will create good-paying jobs, build a diverse climate workforce, and help achieve President Biden’s goal of a net-zero carbon economy by 2050.

The funding is administered by DOE’s Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs, DOE highlighted. SBIR/STTR awardees have reported over $1.7 billion in sales resulting from funding awards, the DOE revealed, adding that recently developed technologies include the measurement of nanoscale chemical interactions, automation across multiple industries, and the measurement of aerosol levels for climate research.

“Supporting small businesses will ensure we are tapping into all of America’s talent to develop clean energy technologies that will help us tackle the climate crisis,” U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm said in a government statement.

“DOE’s investments will enable these economic engines to optimize and commercialize their breakthroughs, while developing the next generation of climate leaders and helping to build a sustainable future to benefit all Americans,” Granholm added in the statement.

The SBIR and STTR programs are U.S. government programs intended to help certain small businesses conduct R&D, DOE notes on its website. Projects must have the potential for commercialization and meet specific DOE mission-specific R&D needs, according to the site.

Last month, the DOE announced the establishment of the Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations, which it described as a new DOE office that will help deliver on President Biden’s climate agenda, create new, good-paying jobs for American families and workers, and reduce pollution while benefitting disadvantaged communities.

During the same month, the DOE issued a funding opportunity announcement for up to $100 million to support the deployment of “novel” technologies that can “significantly” change how communities, industries and businesses reduce emissions, promote energy efficiency, and drive grid modernization, and announced $35 million in funding for 12 projects focused on developing technologies to reduce methane emissions in the oil, gas, and coal industries.

It also announced $13 Million for energy efficiency technologies at federal buildings and revealed that DOE and Israeli partners were investing $5.48 million in cooperative clean energy projects.

