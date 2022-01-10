DOE Funding Small Cos to Pursue Clean Energy Solutions
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has announced $35 million in funding for “diverse small businesses to pursue scientific, clean energy, and climate solutions”.
According to the DOE, the funding will support 158 projects across 29 states that will aim to develop an array of clean energy technology, from climate research tools to improved batteries for electric vehicles. The DOE noted that this investment will create good-paying jobs, build a diverse climate workforce, and help achieve President Biden’s goal of a net-zero carbon economy by 2050.
The funding is administered by DOE’s Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs, DOE highlighted. SBIR/STTR awardees have reported over $1.7 billion in sales resulting from funding awards, the DOE revealed, adding that recently developed technologies include the measurement of nanoscale chemical interactions, automation across multiple industries, and the measurement of aerosol levels for climate research.
“Supporting small businesses will ensure we are tapping into all of America’s talent to develop clean energy technologies that will help us tackle the climate crisis,” U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm said in a government statement.
“DOE’s investments will enable these economic engines to optimize and commercialize their breakthroughs, while developing the next generation of climate leaders and helping to build a sustainable future to benefit all Americans,” Granholm added in the statement.
The SBIR and STTR programs are U.S. government programs intended to help certain small businesses conduct R&D, DOE notes on its website. Projects must have the potential for commercialization and meet specific DOE mission-specific R&D needs, according to the site.
Last month, the DOE announced the establishment of the Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations, which it described as a new DOE office that will help deliver on President Biden’s climate agenda, create new, good-paying jobs for American families and workers, and reduce pollution while benefitting disadvantaged communities.
During the same month, the DOE issued a funding opportunity announcement for up to $100 million to support the deployment of “novel” technologies that can “significantly” change how communities, industries and businesses reduce emissions, promote energy efficiency, and drive grid modernization, and announced $35 million in funding for 12 projects focused on developing technologies to reduce methane emissions in the oil, gas, and coal industries.
It also announced $13 Million for energy efficiency technologies at federal buildings and revealed that DOE and Israeli partners were investing $5.48 million in cooperative clean energy projects.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- FPSO Market In 2021 Hits Pre-Pandemic Levels, 2022 To Carry Momentum
- Abo FPSO To Stay With Eni For Another Year
- Oil Rides Into 2022 on Bullish Wave
- Equinor Finds More Oil in Troll and Fram Area
- Nortrans Flotel To Work On Coral FLNG Hook-Up
- Chariot Makes Significant Gas Discovery Off Morocco
- Geopolitics Always Important Driver of Commodity Prices
- Libyan Oil Export Woes Deepen
- DOE Funding Small Cos to Pursue Clean Energy Solutions
- Enterprise to Buy Navitas Midstream Partners for $3.3B
- Shell Taps Out As Amazon Warrior Sails Away From South Africa
- Saudi Forces Receive Distress Call from Oil Tanker
- Petronas Makes Gas Discovery
- Shale Titan Ready to Pump More Oil If Market Wants It
- Exxon Makes 2 New Discoveries Offshore Guyana
- Saudi Aramco Dishes Out $2.2B Zuluf Field Deal
- Tullow CEO Signals Oil Heady Days Are Over
- Kazakhstan Unrest Prompts Oil Export Concerns
- Analyst Releases Latest Multi-Year Oil Price Forecast
- Valaris Rigs Get Work In GOM, Australia, UK
- Oil May Hit $380 Per Barrel
- Top Headlines: Oil May Hit $380 Per Barrel and More
- Another LNG Cargo Appears to Divert to Europe
- Mexico to Stop Exporting Oil in 2023
- Oil Futures Curve Sends Warning Sign
- USA Loans Oil to Exxon Again
- North America Drops 27 Rigs Week on Week
- Shell Taps Out As Amazon Warrior Sails Away From South Africa
- Prelude FLNG Remains Shut In Until Shell Makes It Safe For Work
- Industry Set for Worst Discovery Toll Since 1946