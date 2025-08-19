DOE Extends Emergency Orders to Help Puerto Rico Maintain Power Supply

The United States Department of Energy (DOE) extended emergency orders aimed at strengthening Puerto Rico’s electric grid. Issued in May, the orders have enabled Puerto Rico’s government to fix and restore lines and ensure sustained energy resilience. DOE said in a statement that extending the orders would ensure this critical work could continue throughout the peak summer demand season.

“A reliable and secure power grid is essential for modern life, and the residents of Puerto Rico deserve solutions now. Thanks to President Trump’s leadership, we are able to take action, moving from years of instability toward measurable, lasting progress”, U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright said. “By extending these orders, DOE is ensuring critical work continues, urgent energy reliability needs are addressed, and the grid is more prepared to withstand the most demanding stretch of hurricane season for the 3.2 million Americans who call Puerto Rico home”.

“I thank Secretary Wright and strongly support the Department of Energy’s extension of the 202(c) emergency orders for Puerto Rico, which have provided needed flexibilities to maintain sufficient power generation capacity and conduct vegetation control activities along critical transmission lines. The Trump Administration’s close collaboration and commitment to stabilize and rebuild our power grid has been unprecedented and is already yielding results”, Jenniffer Gonzalez-Colon, Puerto Rico Governor, said. “I look forward to building on this momentum and continuing to partner with President Trump and Secretary Wright as we strengthen Puerto Rico’s electrical system and ensure an affordable, reliable, and secure supply of energy for the island’s 3.2 million Americans”.

Decades of deferred maintenance, underinvestment, the system owner's bankruptcy, and destructive hurricanes and earthquakes have severely damaged Puerto Rico's electric grid. While full recovery may take years, important efforts are underway to enhance grid reliability and resilience, DOE said.

As Puerto Rico approaches the most active part of hurricane season, DOE said it is extending two existing 202(c) orders. The first extension requires the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority to keep dispatching necessary generation units to ensure grid reliability and address capacity shortfalls. The second extension mandates continued vegetation management activities. These orders are effective from August 15, 2025, and will remain in effect through November 12, 2025, DOE said.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com