DOE Earmarks $134MM for US Fusion Tech Programs

The United States Department of Energy (DOE) has announced $134 million for two programs aimed at positioning the U.S. as a leader in emerging fusion technologies and innovation.

"Under President Trump’s leadership, DOE is unleashing the next frontier of American energy", Secretary of Energy Chris Wright said in a statement. "Fusion power holds the promise of limitless, reliable, American-made energy - and programs like INFUSE and FIRE ensure our innovators have the tools, talent, and partnerships to make it a reality".

DOE will channel $128 million for the Fusion Innovative Research Engine (FIRE) collaboratives, supporting seven teams aimed at creating a fusion energy science and technology ecosystem through virtual, centrally managed groups. DOE said that these teams aim to bridge its Fusion Energy Sciences (FES) basic research programs with the growth of fusion industries.

Additionally, DOE said it has allocated $6.1 million for the Innovation Network for Fusion Energy (INFUSE) program, funding 20 projects that boost private-sector fusion development by easing collaboration barriers between businesses, national labs and universities. These projects include research in materials science, laser tech, high-temperature superconducting magnets, AI-based fusion modeling, and technologies to advance economical fusion energy, according to the DOE.

Following the Energy Act of 2020, FES aims to expedite the feasibility of commercial fusion energy through partnerships with the private sector by launching several industry-focused programs like INFUSE and FIRE, DOE said.

DEO said fusion has the potential to deliver plentiful and dependable energy by mimicking the processes that fuel the sun and stars.

