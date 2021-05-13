DOE Awards $6MM+ for Hydrogen Gas Turbine Research

Eight university-led projects will receive nearly $6.2 million in federal funding for research and development aimed at advancing hydrogen as a high performing, efficient gas for turbine-based electricity generation.

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has announced that eight university-led projects will receive nearly $6.2 million in federal funding for research and development aimed at advancing hydrogen as a high performing, efficient gas for turbine-based electricity generation.

Increasing the reliability, efficiency, and performance of hydrogen power will reduce carbon emissions and advance the Biden-Harris administration's goal of 100 percent clean electricity by 2035, the DOE noted. The eight projects supported by the DOE Office of Fossil Energy’s ‘University Turbines Systems Research (USTR)’ program will study challenges and applied engineering issues associated with advancing the performance and efficiency of combustion turbines fueled with pure hydrogen, hydrogen and natural gas mixtures, and other carbon-free hydrogen containing fuels. Universities receiving awards include:

Georgia Tech (Award amount: $799,997)

The University of Central Florida (Award amount: $800,000)

San Diego State University (Award amount: $600,000)

Purdue University (Award amount: $800,000)

Ohio State University (Award amount: $800,000)

The University of California, Irvine (Award amount: $800,000)

The University of Alabama (Award amount: $800,000)

“Our economic competitors are getting serious about harnessing carbon emissions free power from hydrogen, and so the U.S. must as well,” U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm said in a DOE statement.

“Congress has entrusted DOE as the nation’s leading funder of the physical sciences, and we’re proud to invest in the brilliant scientific minds in our nation’s university system that are helping us ensure every American can access reliable, zero-carbon power,” Granholm added in the statement.

The UTSR Program is said to conduct cutting-edge research with the nation’s universities to increase the efficiency and performance of gas turbines while also reducing emissions. A decarbonization priority of the Biden administration includes enabling economy wide net zero emissions by 2050, the DOE highlights.

