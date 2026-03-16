DOE Approves 13 Pct Increase in Plaquemines LNG Exports

'This authorization will allow for an immediate increase in the volumes of LNG that Plaquemines LNG can export to non-FTA countries, which import the majority of U.S. LNG'.

The United States Department of Energy (DOE) has granted Venture Global Inc authorization to raise exports from its Plaquemines LNG facility in Louisiana to non-FTA countries by 0.45 billion cubic feet per day (Bcfpd) of gas equivalent, or 13 percent.

The order increases Plaquemines LNG's total permitted export volume - for nations with a free trade agreement (FTA) with the U.S. and non-FTA countries - to 3.85 Bcfpd or 1.41 trillion cubic feet a year. The annual volume has a declared LNG equivalent of 27.2 million metric tons per annum (MMtpa). The permit is valid until 2050.

"[W]hile Plaquemines LNG is already authorized to export LNG from the project in a volume equivalent to 1,405.33 Bcf/yr of natural gas to FTA countries, this order will give Plaquemines LNG the flexibility to allow exports to non-FTA countries consistent with the maximum production capacity authorized by FERC [Federal Energy Regulatory Commission]", read the text of the order published online by DOE.

DOE said the increase in the project's permitted volume did not entail additional construction works.

"Plaquemines LNG commenced exports in December 2024 and has rapidly been able to increase its export levels to over 3 Bcf/d", it noted in a separate online statement. "This authorization will allow for an immediate increase in the volumes of LNG that Plaquemines LNG can export to non-FTA countries, which import the majority of U.S. LNG".

The statement added, "Since the President [Donald Trump] ended the previous administration's LNG export approval ban, the department has approved more than 18.6 Bcf/d of LNG export authorizations - a capacity well in excess of the United States’ export capacity on President Trump's Inauguration Day in 2025".

Last year Venture Global applied for a construction permit before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and export authorization before DOE for a project to add over 30 MMtpa of capacity to the Plaquemines LNG complex in Plaquemines Parish.

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The Arlington, Virginia-based producer said in a statement on its website on November 17, 2025 it has increased the proposed project's capacity by nearly 40 percent from the initial announcement earlier in 2025 "due to the continued optimization of our liquefaction trains and strong market demand".

"This bolt-on expansion will be built incrementally in three phases and consist of 32 modular liquefaction trains… This will bring the total peak production capacity across the entire Plaquemines complex to over 58 MTPA [million metric tons per annum]", Venture Global said.

When it announced the brownfield expansion March 6, 2025 initially comprising 24 trains, Venture Global estimated the investment to be around $18 billion.

In 2026 Venture Global expects to increase cargo exports to 486-527, of which 341-371 are expected to come from the Plaquemines project and 145-156 from the Calcasieu project, according to the company's quarterly report March 2, 2026.

Venture Global logged 1,409 trillion British thermal units in LNG sales last year, increasing 181 percent from 2024 and setting a new company record.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com