DOE Announces New Senior Leadership Appointees
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has announced new senior leadership appointees, which it says will help the agency deliver on the Biden administration’s bold climate agenda to create an equitable clean energy future for the American people.
Jigar Shah will serve as the director of the loan programs office - which oversees the DOE’s more than $40 billion in loan authority across manufacturing, innovative finance, and tribal energy projects - and Karen Skelton will serve as a senior advisor to the secretary of energy Jennifer M. Granholm.
Shah was most recently the co-founder and president at Generate Capital, where he focused on helping entrepreneurs accelerate decarbonization solutions. Prior to Generate Capital, Shah founded SunEdison and served as the founding chief executive officer of the Carbon War Room. Skelton joins the Biden-Harris Administration from California, where she spent the last decade as the chief executive officer and founder of Skelton Strategies. Skelton has also served as Governor Jerry Brown’s director of strategic partnerships at the Global Climate Action Summit and has founded and managed a series of reports on the transformational role of women in American life, including an Emmy nominated documentary.
“DOE is thrilled to bring on these dynamic leaders, who understand the urgency of the climate crisis and will help us seize opportunities to deploy the clean energy technologies of the future,” the organization’s chief of staff, Tarak Shah, said in a statement posted on the DOE’s website.
“Jigar and Karen both know how to implement the kind of transformative policies we need to build our energy economy back better, while creating millions of good-paying union jobs and delivering benefits to the hardest-hit communities,” Shah added in the statement.
For a full list of Biden-Harris administration appointees who have joined the DOE, click here. To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Exxon Cutting Hundreds of Workers in Singapore
- Aramco Donates $1MM to Texas After Storm Uri
- BP Appoints New UK Head and Europe SVP
- Odfjell Finalizes Contract for Deepsea Stavanger
- ExxonMobil Seeks Minimum 30% Returns on New Projects
- Granholm Says Oil and Gas Firms Must Embrace Green Transition
- Drilling Uptick Bolsters Steel CEO Confidence
- Oil Halts Losses on Eve of OPEC+ Meeting
- UK Oil Sector Welcomes Chancellor's New Measures
- Noble Rig to Drill Offshore Australia Wells
- Conoco COO Retires
- ERCOT Directors Resign
- China Oil Reserves Close to Capacity
- Qatar Petroleum Awards Major EPC Deal
- Exxon Cutting Hundreds of Workers in Singapore
- API Mulls Embrace of Carbon Pricing
- Aramco Donates $1MM to Texas After Storm Uri
- Cheniere to Provide Emissions Data to LNG Customers
- Ecopetrol Chief Defends $4B Utility Deal
- BP Appoints New UK Head and Europe SVP
- Qatar Petroleum Greenlights $29B LNG Project
- Total Bolsters Renewable Portfolio with Texas Buys
- How Many US GOM Jobs Could Go Under Biden?
- How Many US Oil Jobs Were Lost in 2020?
- Nigeria Judge Issues Arrest Warrant for Local Exxon Exec
- Ng Spurns Keystone XL Nafta Challenge
- Could Biden Order Kill GOM Oil and Gas?
- Texas Governor Addresses Skyrocketing Energy Bills
- US Sees Largest Production Disruption Ever
- What Does Myanmar Coup Mean for Oil and Gas?