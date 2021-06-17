DOE Announces New Biden Administration Appointees
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has announced several additional Biden-Harris administration appointees, who are said to have joined the team to deliver on U.S. President Biden’s climate goals and help build a more prosperous, equitable clean energy future for every American worker and family.
“We are thrilled to welcome this group of talented, tested professionals to our growing team here at DOE,” the DOE’s chief of staff, Tarak Shah, said in an organization statement.
“Their passion and determination to advance the Biden administration’s ambitious climate agenda will be critical to our efforts to develop clean energy solutions that create millions of good-paying jobs and lift up communities across the nation,” the DOE representative added in the statement.
A full list of the new appointees and their roles can be seen below:
- Cassidy Ballard, scheduler, Office of Management
- Bridget Bartol, deputy director, Office of Public Affairs
- Matt Dannenberg, deputy chief of staff, Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy
- Greg Degen, chief of staff, Office of International Affairs
- Emma Hutchinson, speechwriter, Office of Public Affairs
- Emily Hammond, deputy general counsel for litigation and enforcement, Office of General Counsel
- Whitney Muse, chief of staff, Office of Electricity
- Tony Reames, senior advisor, Office of Economic Impact and Diversity
The DOE last announced additional Biden-Harris administration appointees back in May. These appointees comprised:
- Dave Bloom, speechwriter, Office of Public Affairs
- Ann Dunkin, chief information officer
- Kathryn Huff, principal deputy assistant secretary for nuclear energy
- Yahaira Lopez, deputy chief of staff
- Elizabeth Noll, deputy assistant secretary for house affairs
- Charisma Troiano, deputy press secretary, Office of Public Affairs
- Becca Ward, legislative advisor, Office of Congressional and Intergovernmental Affairs
- Aimee Witteman, deputy assistant secretary for intergovernmental affairs
To see a list of all DOE Biden-Harris administration appointees, click here. To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- DOE Announces New Biden Administration Appointees
- Biden EPA May Offer Refiners Small Biofuel Concession
- USA Shale Finally Making Money After Blowing $300B
- McDermott Bags BHP Gulf of Mexico Deal
- Esvagt Talks Positive Offshore Oil Market Movement
- Heimdal Operations Extended
- Oil Near $72 as Investors Size Up Fed Shift
- Offshore Qatar Operator Hires Japan Drilling Jack-up
- Chevron Secures Rig for Offshore Africa Ops
- $116MM in Norway Drilling Backlog Goes to Transocean
- Rosneft Sells Vostok Oil Stake
- Shell Mulls Sale of Largest US Oil Field
- Schlumberger Asset Sold for Initial Payment of $1
- Equinor Sells Danish Refining Business
- McDermott Nets 2 EPCC Refinery Deals
- Petrofac Makes New Senior UK Appointment
- UK Energy Event Postponed to 2022
- API Makes New Federal Relations Hires
- ERCOT Asks Texans to Reduce Electric Use
- Europe Gas Shortage Boosts Coal Comeback
- Shell Sells Alabama Refinery
- Technip Energies Bags Significant Deal
- Energy Companies Make Best Corporate Citizens List
- $7B+ Shale Driller Merger Baffles Analysts
- UP Energy Changes Name
- Biden Suspends Trump's Arctic Refuge Oil Leases
- UK Could Become Silicon Valley of Energy
- BP Buys 9GW of USA Solar Projects for $220MM
- Indigenous Group Wants 100 Percent of TM Pipeline
- XOM Exits Oil Exploration Prospect in Ghana