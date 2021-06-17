DOE Announces New Biden Administration Appointees

The U.S. Department of Energy has announced several additional Biden-Harris administration appointees.

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has announced several additional Biden-Harris administration appointees, who are said to have joined the team to deliver on U.S. President Biden’s climate goals and help build a more prosperous, equitable clean energy future for every American worker and family.

“We are thrilled to welcome this group of talented, tested professionals to our growing team here at DOE,” the DOE’s chief of staff, Tarak Shah, said in an organization statement.

“Their passion and determination to advance the Biden administration’s ambitious climate agenda will be critical to our efforts to develop clean energy solutions that create millions of good-paying jobs and lift up communities across the nation,” the DOE representative added in the statement.

A full list of the new appointees and their roles can be seen below:

Cassidy Ballard, scheduler, Office of Management

Bridget Bartol, deputy director, Office of Public Affairs

Matt Dannenberg, deputy chief of staff, Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy

Greg Degen, chief of staff, Office of International Affairs

Emma Hutchinson, speechwriter, Office of Public Affairs

Emily Hammond, deputy general counsel for litigation and enforcement, Office of General Counsel

Whitney Muse, chief of staff, Office of Electricity

Tony Reames, senior advisor, Office of Economic Impact and Diversity

The DOE last announced additional Biden-Harris administration appointees back in May. These appointees comprised:

Dave Bloom, speechwriter, Office of Public Affairs

Ann Dunkin, chief information officer

Kathryn Huff, principal deputy assistant secretary for nuclear energy

Yahaira Lopez, deputy chief of staff

Elizabeth Noll, deputy assistant secretary for house affairs

Charisma Troiano, deputy press secretary, Office of Public Affairs

Becca Ward, legislative advisor, Office of Congressional and Intergovernmental Affairs

Aimee Witteman, deputy assistant secretary for intergovernmental affairs

To see a list of all DOE Biden-Harris administration appointees, click here. To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com