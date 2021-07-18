DOE Announces New Biden Admin Appointees

The U.S. Department of Energy has announced several additional Biden-Harris administration appointees.

The new staff members are said to have joined the team to help advance U.S. President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda to combat climate change, create good-paying jobs, and win the clean energy future for all Americans.

“DOE is thrilled to welcome these extraordinary individuals who are committed to championing climate solutions and delivering on President Biden’s promise of a more prosperous, equitable clean energy future,” DOE Chief of Staff Tarak Shah said in an organization statement.

“Their talent and innovative spirit are invaluable to our success and making our clean energy future a reality,” Shah added in the statement.

A list of the new appointees and their roles can be seen below:

Leslie Aguilar, Special Assistant, Office of Economic Impact and Diversity

Arpita Bhattacharyya, Chief of Staff, Office of the Deputy Secretary

Teddy Echeverria, Special Assistant, Office of Nuclear Energy

Adrianna Williams, Special Assistant, Office of Management

The DOE announced a separate tranche of new Biden-Harris administration appointees last month. The names and roles of those additions can be seen below:

Cassidy Ballard, Scheduler, Office of Management

Bridget Bartol, Deputy Director, Office of Public Affairs

Matt Dannenberg, Deputy Chief of Staff, Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy

Greg Degen, Chief of Staff, Office of International Affairs

Emma Hutchinson, Speechwriter, Office of Public Affairs

Emily Hammond, Deputy General Counsel for Litigation and Enforcement, Office of General Counsel

Whitney Muse, Chief of Staff, Office of Electricity

Tony Reames, Senior Advisor, Office of Economic Impact and Diversity

Led by the United States Secretary of Energy, Jennifer M. Granholm, the DOE’s mission is to ensure America’s security and prosperity by addressing its energy, environmental, and nuclear challenges through transformative science and technology solutions, according to the organization’s website. Although only in existence since 1977, the DOE traces its lineage to the Manhattan Project effort to develop the atomic bomb during World War II, and to the various energy-related programs that had previously been dispersed throughout various Federal agencies, the DOE’s site outlines.

To see the full list of DOE Biden-Harris administration appointees, click here.