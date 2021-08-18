DOE Announces $Millions for Air Carbon Capture

The U.S. Department of Energy has announced $24 million in funding for nine research projects to explore and develop new methods of capturing and storing carbon from the air.

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has announced $24 million in funding for nine research projects to explore and develop new methods of capturing and storing carbon from the air.

The nine awards are led by two national laboratories and seven universities, including North Carolina A&T State University. The awards tackle topics including the discovery of novel materials, chemistries, and processes for extraction of carbon dioxide from air, and combined experimental and computational studies on carbon dioxide capture for sequestration or reuse, the DOE noted in a statement posted on its website. Projects were chosen based on peer review under a DOE funding opportunity announcement open to universities, national laboratories, industry and non-profit research organizations.

Direct Air Capture (DAC) is an expanding field in decarbonization and a key facet of the plan to achieving net zero emissions by 2050, the DOE states on its site. The technology is said to be a growing field that still requires significant investments in research and development to create a cost effective and economically viable technology that can be deployed at scale.

“Finding ways to remove and store carbon directly from the air is an absolute necessity in our fight against the climate crisis,” U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm said in a DOE statement. “This investment in carbon capture technology research through universities and DOE laboratories will position America as a leader in this growing field, create good-paying jobs, and help make our carbon-free future a reality,” Granholm added.

In June, the DOE announced $12 million in federal funding for six research and development projects which it said were advancing DAC technology. These projects are housed at universities and labs in Arizona, North Carolina, Illinois and Kansas. Back in March, the DOE announced up to $24 million for research into DAC.

