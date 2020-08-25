DOE Announces Energy Champions

The DOE announces the first ambassadors for an initiative that aims to expand the inclusion of individuals in underserved communities in all the programs of the DOE and in the private energy sector.

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has announced the first ambassadors and champions for an initiative that aims to expand the inclusion of individuals in underserved communities in all the programs of the DOE and in the private energy sector.

Ambassadors of the initiative, dubbed Equity in Energy, are high-profile individuals from academia, energy companies and community organizations who will be sharing updates about the initiative with their networks, attending events and speaking out about the importance of diversity in energy, according to the DOE.

Equity in Energy champions are said to be DOE leaders who are tasked with evaluating their portfolios to ensure every possible measure is being taken for “outreach, support and full accessibility for all”.

“We are a world energy leader and we must include and expand the participation of underserved communities across the energy landscape,” Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette said in an organization statement.

“Equity in Energy’s ambassadors and champions can open the door to a future that is filled with opportunity and promise,” he added.

James Campos, the director of the office of economic impact and diversity, said, “America’s energy landscape is continuing to change and so is its demographic makeup”.

“Our ambassadors and champions know that a diverse approach is critical to success and the demand for energy workers will be challenging to meet if the workforce does not reflect the diversity of the population,” he added.

Selections of the ambassadors and champions were made by the office of economic impact and diversity for two-year terms. A full list of those selected can be seen below.

Equity in Energy Ambassadors

Dr. Roslyn Artis, President, Benedict College

Julian Canete, Chairman, California Hispanic Chambers of Commerce

Gary ‘Litefoot’ Davis, Executive Director, Native American Financial Services Association

Emily M. Dickens, J.D. Corporate Secretary, Chief of Staff, and Head, Government Affairs, Society for Human Resource Management

Thomas Dortch, Chairman, 100 Black Men of America