DOE Announces Energy Champions
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has announced the first ambassadors and champions for an initiative that aims to expand the inclusion of individuals in underserved communities in all the programs of the DOE and in the private energy sector.
Ambassadors of the initiative, dubbed Equity in Energy, are high-profile individuals from academia, energy companies and community organizations who will be sharing updates about the initiative with their networks, attending events and speaking out about the importance of diversity in energy, according to the DOE.
Equity in Energy champions are said to be DOE leaders who are tasked with evaluating their portfolios to ensure every possible measure is being taken for “outreach, support and full accessibility for all”.
“We are a world energy leader and we must include and expand the participation of underserved communities across the energy landscape,” Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette said in an organization statement.
“Equity in Energy’s ambassadors and champions can open the door to a future that is filled with opportunity and promise,” he added.
James Campos, the director of the office of economic impact and diversity, said, “America’s energy landscape is continuing to change and so is its demographic makeup”.
“Our ambassadors and champions know that a diverse approach is critical to success and the demand for energy workers will be challenging to meet if the workforce does not reflect the diversity of the population,” he added.
Selections of the ambassadors and champions were made by the office of economic impact and diversity for two-year terms. A full list of those selected can be seen below.
Equity in Energy Ambassadors
Dr. Roslyn Artis, President, Benedict College
Julian Canete, Chairman, California Hispanic Chambers of Commerce
Gary ‘Litefoot’ Davis, Executive Director, Native American Financial Services Association
Emily M. Dickens, J.D. Corporate Secretary, Chief of Staff, and Head, Government Affairs, Society for Human Resource Management
Thomas Dortch, Chairman, 100 Black Men of America
123
View Full Article
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- 150+ North American Producers in Chapter 11 Risk
- Blackstone to Gain $5B from Cheniere LNG Sale
- 1MM+ US GOM Barrels Shut In Due to Storms
- Aramco Shakes Up Top Management
- Ithaca Energy Makes Ex-Repsol Sinopec Boss CEO
- Aberdeen Uni Offers Free Upskilling
- Barron Announces Major New Permian Discovery
- Arctic Drilling Foes Sue Trump Admin
- Oil Steady as Virus Offsets Hurricane Threat
- Rare Gulf Storm Duo Could Prolong Outages
- What is the Biggest Oil Price Risk from a Biden Win?
- Oxy Makes $1.33B Deal
- US and Norway Sign Energy Deal
- 150+ North American Producers in Chapter 11 Risk
- Microsoft Deepens Oil Ties
- Hurricane Energy Appoints New CEO
- Libya NOC Chairman Meets German Minister
- Lundin Energy Appoints New CEO
- North Sea Platform Gets Digitally Mapped
- Blackstone to Gain $5B from Cheniere LNG Sale
- Gulf of Mexico Operator Files Chapter 11
- Marathon Petroleum Announces $21B Sale
- What is the Biggest Oil Price Risk from a Biden Win?
- Exxon and Chevron Post Historic Losses
- Anadarko Basin Player Files Chapter 11
- Oxy Makes $1.33B Deal
- How Many Oil Jobs Did Texas Lose in 1H?
- US Shale Producers at a Crossroads
- Offshore Drilling Contractor Files Chapter 11
- Oil Drilling Collapse Deepens