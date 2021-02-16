DOE Announces Clean Energy Tech Prize

The U.S. Department of Energy has announced up to $100 million in funding for 'transformative clean energy technology research and development'.

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has announced up to $100 million in funding for “transformative clean energy technology research and development” via its Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy’s (ARPA-E) OPEN 2021 funding opportunity.

The prize is the first of billions of dollars of DOE R&D opportunities to be announced this year, according to the DOE, which said the funding will help identify cutting-edge, disruptive, clean energy technologies to address the climate crisis.

Since its founding in 2009, ARPA-E has provided $2.4 billion in R&D funding and its projects have attracted more than $4.9 billion in private sector follow-on funding to commercialize clean energy technologies, the DOE highlighted.

“We are inviting scientists, inventors, entrepreneurs and creative thinkers around America to join us in developing the energy technologies we need to tackle the climate crisis and build a more equitable clean energy economy,” DOE Chief of Staff Tarak Shah said in an organization statement.

“The Department of Energy is committed to empowering innovators to develop bold solutions that will help America achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 while creating millions of good-paying jobs that benefit all Americans,” Shah added.

Senator Joe Manchin, the chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, said, “I’m thrilled to see the Department of Energy announce $100 million for research and development of game-changing energy technologies”.

“Innovation is critical to addressing the climate challenges facing us today and to charting a path to a cleaner energy future,” he added.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, “on behalf of the House of Representatives, I applaud this vital investment in the transformative and resilient clean energy technologies of the future”.

The American Petroleum Institute (API) stated that it welcomed the new clean energy research and development funding .

“Our country has made incredible strides in reducing emissions to generational lows while producing affordable, reliable and cleaner American energy,” API President and Chief Executive Officer Mike Sommers said.

“We are pleased to see the Biden administration investing in innovation to build on this progress and tackle our climate challenges,” he added.

“Our industry is committed to working with this administration on developing groundbreaking technologies, as well as prioritizing modern infrastructure investments to safely and responsibly deliver American energy,” Sommers went on to say.

The API noted that reducing the risks of climate change and strengthening American energy security should go hand in hand and added that the U.S. can maintain a strong domestic energy sector and achieve environmental goals simultaneously.

