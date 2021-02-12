DOE Announces Additional Biden Appointees

The U.S. Department of Energy has announced several additional Biden-Harris administration appointees.

The new DOE members are said to be joining the team to deliver on President Biden’s climate priorities and create a clean energy future for the American people. A list of the new appointees can be seen below.

Jeremiah Baumann, Deputy Chief of Staff

Luke Branscum, Special Assistant, Office of Congressional and Intergovernmental Affairs

Emily Doran, Special Assistant, Office of Fossil Energy

Lavianna Felder, Special Assistant, Office of Energy Jobs

Miles Fernandez, Director, Office of the Executive Secretariat

Julius Goldberg-Lewis, Deputy White House Liaison

Robert Golden, Special Advisor to the Chief of Staff

Vanessa Grisko, Special Assistant to the Chief of Staff

Christiana Ho, Special Assistant to the Secretary of Energy

Cate Hurley, Press Assistant, Office of Public Affairs

Kevin Liao, Press Secretary, Office of Public Affairs

Anthony Martinez, Digital Director, Office of Public Affairs

Sandie Raines, Special Assistant to the Deputy Secretary

Juliana Rodriguez, Special Assistant for Advance

Hannah Schanzer, Special Assistant, Office of Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy

Kristin Slevin, Director of Scheduling

Jacob Smith, Special Assistant, Office of the Under Secretary for Science and Energy

Suzanna Steele, Special Assistant to the White House Liaison

Frances Swanson, Special Assistant, Office of International Affairs

Natalie Tham, Special Assistant, Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy

“We are thrilled to welcome this diverse group of professionals to a department that is already hard at work to advance President Biden’s bold climate agenda,” Chief of Staff Tarak Shah said in a DOE statement.

“These passionate public servants will bring their energy and talent to deliver an equitable clean energy economy that will create millions of good-paying jobs and benefit workers and communities in all parts of America,” Shah added.

Last month, the DOE announced several new senior leadership appointments. The new leaders will direct policy at the DOE, coordinate across the administration, and enact U.S. President Joe Biden’s vision for bold action on the climate crisis and on safeguarding the Americans most affected by it, the DOE noted in an organization statement released in January.

