DOE and DOT Announce $5B for EV Charging Network

The U.S. Departments of Transportation (DOT) and Energy (DOE) have announced that nearly $5 billion will be made available under a new National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program to build out a national electric vehicle (EV) charging network.

The program, which was established by U.S. President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will provide the funds over five years to help states create a network of EV charging stations along designated Alternative Fuel Corridors, according to a joint statement by the DOT and DOE.

The total amount available to states in this year under the NEVI Formula Program is $615 million, the joint statement revealed. States must submit an EV Infrastructure Deployment Plan before they can access the funds, according to the statement, which outlined that a second competitive grant program designed to further increase EV charging access will be announced later this year.

“We are modernizing America’s national highway system for drivers in cities large and small, towns and rural communities, to take advantage of the benefits of driving electric,” U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm said in a DOE statement.

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is helping states to make electric vehicle charging more accessible by building the necessary infrastructure for drivers across America to save money and go the distance, from coast-to-coast,” Granholm added in the statement.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said, “a century ago, America ushered in the modern automotive era; now America must lead the electric vehicle revolution”.

“The President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help us win the EV race by working with states, labor, and the private sector to deploy a historic nationwide charging network that will make EV charging accessible for more Americans,” Buttigieg added.

Back in December, the DOE revealed that Granholm and Buttigieg had signed a memorandum of understanding to create a Joint Office of Energy and Transportation, which the DOE outlined would support the deployment of $7.5 billion from Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to build out a national electric vehicle charging network.

In April last year, Granholm urged oil companies to diversify and not become the Kodak or Blockbuster of energy in a video interview published by Politico.

“Before any oil companies start to go bankrupt, you’ve got to diversify. We went to electric vehicles, they need to move to clean energy solutions,” Granholm told Politico in the interview, which was published on April 28, 2021.

During the same month in 2021, independent energy research and business intelligence company Rystad Energy outlined that the adoption of electrification in transport and other oil-dependent sectors was accelerating and was set to chip away at oil sooner and faster than in the company’s previous forecast. As a result of the transition, Rystad Energy noted back in April 2021 that it was downgrading its peak oil demand forecast.

