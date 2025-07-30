DOE Allows PJM to Operate Wagner's Unit 4 above Operating Limit

'This order reduces the threat of power outages during peak demand conditions for millions of Americans'.

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has issued an emergency order allowing PJM Interconnection to operate Unit 4 of the Wagner Generating Station beyond its normal limits. The DOE said in a media release that it allowed PJM, in coordination with Talen Energy Corporation, to run specified units at the Wagner Generating Station as PJM deems necessary to meet anticipated electricity demand.

“This order reduces the threat of power outages during peak demand conditions for millions of Americans”, Secretary of Energy Chris Wright said.

The order is in effect from July 28 through October 26, 2025, and is the fifth emergency order authorized by Section 202(c) of the Federal Power Act that Secretary Wright has signed since assuming office, the DOE said.

On January 20, 2025, President Donald Trump issued Executive Order 14156, declaring a National Energy Emergency. The order emphasized that the country’s insufficient energy supply and outdated infrastructure threaten U.S. energy security and have led to high energy costs for Americans, the DOE said.

In the DOE’s “Resource Adequacy Report: Evaluating the Reliability and Security of the U.S. Electric Grid”, the department warned that if existing retirement plans and addition schedules continue as planned, most regions could face severe reliability problems within five years, and the power grid may fail to meet future demand.

Section 202(c) of the Federal Power Act gives the DOE the authority to support electricity companies during times of emergencies when they would otherwise not be permitted to supply Americans with reliable, consistent power by superseding normal regulatory requirements, the DOE said.

PJM has expressed concerns about resource adequacy due to load growth and the retirement of dispatchable resources. In its February 2023 assessment, PJM underscored reliability risks stemming from mismatched timing between retirements, load growth, and new generation entry.

