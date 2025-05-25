DOE Allots Funding to Strengthen Puerto Rico Power Grid

'Puerto Rico is facing an energy emergency that requires we act now and deliver immediate solutions', Governor Jenniffer Gonzalez-Colon said.

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has set aside $365 million for grid resilience projects in Puerto Rico. The funding, distributed through the Puerto Rico Resilience Fund (PR-ERF), will go toward practical fixes and emergency activities to alleviate the current crisis, which was reflected in a recent island-wide blackout, the DOE said in a press release.

“By redirecting these funds, we will ensure taxpayer dollars are used to strengthen access to affordable, reliable, and secure power, benefiting more citizens as quickly as possible. This strategic shift allows us to address the root causes of the grid's instability, strengthening the grid’s fragile infrastructure and delivering lasting relief for Puerto Rico”, Chris Wright, U.S. Secretary of Energy, said.

“Puerto Rico is facing an energy emergency that requires we act now and deliver immediate solutions. Our communities, businesses, and healthcare facilities cannot afford to wait years, nor can we rely on piecemeal approaches with limited results. Rather than impacting a few customers, deploying these funds for urgent projects that improve the resiliency and reliability of our grid will have widespread, lasting benefits for all 3.2 million Americans in Puerto Rico”, Jenniffer González-Colón, Puerto Rico Governor, said.

The Biden administration initially granted this $365 million funding in December 2024 to aid the installation of rooftop solar and battery storage, with construction set to commence in 2026. The DOE is shifting its priorities regarding these awards and will reallocate the funding to support technologies that enhance system flexibility and responsiveness, power flow and management, component durability, supply security, and safety, the agency said.

