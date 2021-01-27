DNV GL Combines Energy Segments

DNV GL has announced that it will combine its current Oil & Gas and Power & Renewables businesses into one new business area called Energy Systems.

DNV GL has announced that it will combine its current Oil & Gas and Power & Renewables businesses into one new business area called Energy Systems.

The company said the move will better reflect the emerging energy future, which it noted will see renewables take a greater share of the energy mix and decarbonization become a major focus. Energy Systems, which will start operating from February 01, will provide certification, advisory and digital monitoring services to the entire energy value chain. Ditlev Engel will lead the new business segment, which will comprise approximately 4,000 energy experts.

DNV GL highlighted that the decision to create the Energy Systems business area was taken after a strategic review of DNV GL’s business, which also led to the renaming of the company to DNV from March 1.

“The creation of Energy Systems is our response to a rapidly changing energy market in search for deeper decarbonization,” Remi Eriksen, group president and chief executive officer of DNV GL, said in a company statement.

“We want to enable our customers to tackle the energy transition – faster. By combining our expertise we will better serve customers operating in, and entering the energy market. This new structure will help us serve all players in the energy market,” he added.

Commenting on the new business area, Engel said, “joining forces in Energy Systems gives DNV GL the size to work with the key industry players to help scale green energy technology and optimize safety from production to consumption”.

“There is no hiding from the fact that we are on course for damaging global warming, but we have the technology to transition faster,” Engel added.

“I see a greater willingness amongst policy makers and companies to speed up the decarbonization of the sector and we at DNV GL are ready to play our part, so we can tackle the needed energy transformation much faster,” Engel went on to say.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com