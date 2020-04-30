DNV GL Approves CO2 Capture Technology

Once the tech is applied it will contribute to Norway's target of becoming a low-emission society by 2050.

DNV GL has approved technology for a full-scale demonstration project in Norway to remove carbon emissions at a cement plant. Norway’s agency for implementation of carbon capture and storage projects, Gassnova, started the project which will apply carbon capture technology developed by Aker Solutions at Norcem’s cement plant in Brevik, Norway.

Globally, the cement industry accounts for 5-7% of total CO2 emissions – from all industries and sectors. Aker’s post-combustion technology is intended to capture and liquefy 400,000 tons of carbon dioxide per year at the Norcem plant. Once the technology is applied this will also contribute to Norway’s target of becoming a low-emission society by 2050.

“Carbon capture, and subsequent storage, is currently the only technology that can achieve significant reductions in CO2 emissions from industrial processes,” Arve Johan Kalleklev, Regional Manager, Norway and Eurasia, DNV GL – Oil & Gas, said in a written statement. “Carbon capture can play a vital part in decarbonizing our planet. DNV GL’s qualification review of Aker Solutions’ technology is a great example of how we engage to enable implementation of this crucial technology.”

The Norcem Brevik carbon capture plant is part of Europe’s first industrial demonstration of CO2 capture, transport and storage. The captured CO2 is to be transported and injected into a CO2 storage site offshore Norway, developed by the Equinor-headed Northern Lights consortium.

