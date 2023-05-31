DNV Accepts Saipem's Pipelay Integrity Monitoring Tech
Italian oilfield services company Saipem has obtained a statement of qualified technology for its Integrated Acoustic Unit (I.A.U.) tech from the assurance and risk management expert DNV.
Saipem’s I.A.U. is an innovative digital instrument, based on acoustic technology, which enables non-intrusive, remote offshore pipeline integrity monitoring during laying activities, Saipem said. In real-time, it can locate obstructions, pipe deformations, and water ingress up to several kilometers away, it added. It can also classify and quantify detected anomalies and send the data to an operator, the company continued.
Saipem highlighted that a statement of qualified technology was obtained for monitoring medium and large subsea pipelines during laying operations.
The system will be used during the Scarborough project in Australia, where, subject to the receipt of relevant regulatory approvals, Saipem will complete, on behalf of Woodside Energy, the export trunkline installation of the pipeline that will connect the Scarborough gas field to the onshore plant.
The Scarborough gas resource is in the Carnarvon Basin offshore Western Australia and will be developed through new offshore facilities connected by an approximately 270-mile export trunkline with a 36”/32” diameter to a second LNG train at the existing Pluto LNG onshore facility. The development will be among the lowest carbon-intensity sources of LNG globally. The first cargo is expected to be delivered in 2026.
It is worth noting that Saipem received the notice to proceed from Woodside, as an operator for and on behalf of the Scarborough Joint Venture, back in January 2022.
Saipem stated that several I.A.U. prototypes had already been deployed on board the Castorone and Saipem 7000 vessels, and an extensive field test campaign had been conducted in recent years to validate their performance.
“The tests have shown that I.A.U. is an effective alternative to the mechanical detector commonly used during pipelay activities. In fact, the new Saipem technology ensures greater accuracy and timeliness in detecting anomalies and eliminates the risks associated with the use of the mechanical detector, such as cable breakage, loss of the device in the pipeline, and possible damage to the inner lining during pulling operations,” the company explained.
Furthermore, Saipem believes that the I.A.U. technology was important for the digitalization of fleet activities and can now be permanently adopted on board its pipelaying vessels.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
