DNS Appoints New CEO

Decom North Sea (DNS) has announced the appointment of Fraser Moonie as its new chief executive officer.

Decom North Sea (DNS) has announced the appointment of Fraser Moonie as its new chief executive officer.

DNS’ interim managing director, Will Rowley, who has led the organization for the past 12 months, will support a smooth transition before continuing his long-standing involvement with DNS, the organization noted.

Fraser brings over 25 years of experience to the role, including 15 years with Bibby Offshore where he was said to be instrumental in growing the company into one of the global subsea industry’s key players. His decommissioning-specific experience includes projects such as Technip’s Phillips Maureen platform re-float project in 2001, ConocoPhillips’ MacCulloch project in 2015, and the CNR Murchison project in 2017.

“I join Decom North Sea at an extraordinary and exciting time,” Moonie said in a company statement.

“I believe that the next five years are critical to our industry, and that Decom North Sea has a key role to play in facilitating domestic and international success for its members,” he added.

“Continuing the sterling work of my predecessor and his board of directors, my aim is to consolidate DNS’ position as a key voice within the decommissioning arena,” Moonie went on to say.

Jinda Nelson, the chair of DNS’ board of directors, said, “we are thrilled to welcome Fraser to Decom North Sea, knowing that his global decommissioning experience, entrepreneurial spirit and engaging manner make him a perfect candidate to drive the DNS strategy”.

“Highly respected and with outstanding, well-documented leadership skills, Fraser’s passion for this industry is clear and we are convinced that he will play an important part in the future of the organization and wider decom sector,” Nelson added.

DNS describes itself as the only membership organization dedicated to the oil and gas decommissioning sector. The organization is based in Westhill, Scotland, and has a 250 strong membership, its website highlights.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com