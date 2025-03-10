DNO to Acquire Sval Energi for $450MM

The Sval Energi assets are complementary to DNO's North Sea portfolio and will add scale and diversification to the company, it said.

DNO ASA is acquiring 100 percent of the shares of Sval Energi Group AS from HitecVision for a cash consideration of $450 million, based on an enterprise value of $1.6 billion.

The Sval Energi assets are complementary to DNO’s North Sea portfolio and will add scale and diversification to the company, it said in a news release.

The assets will boost DNO’s global net production by two-thirds to around 140,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) on a 2024 pro forma basis, and proven and probable (2P) reserves by 50 percent to 423 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe).

The company’s North Sea 2P reserves will increase from 48 million boe to 189 million boe post-closing and 2C resources from 144 million boe to 246 million boe, according to the release. The acquisition will also turn the North Sea into the biggest contributor to the company’s net production, with around 60 percent of the total, with the balance coming predominantly from two operated fields in the Kurdistan region of Iraq.

The effective date of the transaction is January 1, 2025, with expected completion mid-year 2025, subject to customary regulatory approvals from the Norwegian Ministry of Energy, the Norwegian Ministry of Finance and competition authorities, the company said. A team of 93 employees will be integrated into the DNO organization.

DNO said it plans to finance the acquisition with existing cash and other debt financing facilities available to the company. At year-end 2024, the company held $900 million in cash and $100 million in liquidity under its reserve-based lending facility. Additional funding sources include new bonds and RBL debt as well as offtake-based financing, it noted.

The MLK wind farm will be carved out prior to closing and is not part of the transaction, DNO said.

“This is a rare opportunity to acquire a portfolio of high-quality oil and gas assets on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, and we have moved fast to capture it,” DNO Executive Chairman Bijan Mossavar-Rahmani said. “Given low unit production costs and limited near-term investment requirements, the Sval Energi portfolio is highly cash generative and will help underpin [the] development of the numerous discoveries we have made in Norway recently”.

The acquisition will "strengthen [its] presence in core areas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf where the company has unparalleled exploration success since 2020 with 14 discoveries including Bergknapp/Åre, Bergknapp, Carmen, Cuvette, Heisenberg, Kveikje, Mistral, Norma, Ofelia, Othello, Overly, Ringand, Røver Nord and Røver Sør,” it said.

DNO said it plans to capitalize on Sval Energi’s extensive portfolio, which includes interests in hubs and existing tiebacks that provide potential development synergies with its discoveries.

Sval Energi has non-operated interests in 16 producing fields offshore Norway, with net production of 64,100 boepd in 2024, and 141 million boe in net 2P reserves and 102 million boe of net 2C resources. Its largest assets, measured by net 2P reserves, are Nova, Martin Linge, Kvitebjørn, Eldfisk, Maria, Symra and Ekofisk.

With a balanced portfolio split about equally between liquids and gas, there is additional upside and production potential from organic growth in producing assets, fields under development, such as Maria Revitalization, Symra, and Dvalin North; and discoveries such as Cerisa, Ringhorne North, and Beta; and redevelopment opportunities such as Albuskjell and West Ekofisk, DNO said.

To contact the author, email rocky.teodoro@rigzone.com