DNO Makes Small North Sea Oil Find. Another Well Comes Up Dry

Oil and gas operator DNO has made a small oil discovery on the Gomez prospect in one of its operated licenses in the Norwegian part of the North Sea.

According to DNO, the exploration well – located some 8.5 miles east of the Ekofisk field – encountered hydrocarbons in the primary target in the Våle formation of Paleocene age.

The reservoir is a 23 meters thick, homogeneous sandstone of poor to moderate quality. A small amount of oil was recovered during logging. The oil/water contact was not encountered.

It is worth reminding that the company’s pre-drill estimates ranged from 26 to 80 million barrels of oil equivalent. The Borgland Dolphin rig was used to drill the well.

DNO added that, based on preliminary assessments, there was uncertainty whether the reservoir can be commercially produced, and no estimate of recoverable volumes had been established at this stage.

DNO holds a 65 percent interest in the PL006C license where the Gomez prospect lies and together with its partner Aker BP, which holds the remaining 35 percent stake, will study the extensive data collected during the operation before deciding next steps.

The company also participated in the drilling of another well, this time as a partner. In a separate announcement, Equinor as the operator of license PL159B – where DNO holds 32 percent – stated that the recently completed Black Vulture exploration well was classified as a dry well.

In addition to Gomez and Black Vulture, DNO’s 2021 Norwegian exploration and appraisal program consists of three wells, of which the first two, Røver Nord and Bergknapp, have already been drilled and proven likely commercial volumes. The remaining 2021 exploration well named Mugnetind will be spud shortly.

As for the company itself, DNO has 74 licenses in Norway, eight of which are in production, one is under development, and four contain discoveries pending development decisions.

