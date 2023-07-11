DNO Announces Significant Gas Find Offshore Norway

DNO ASA has announced a “significant” gas and condensate discovery on the Carmen prospect in the Norwegian North Sea license PL1148.

Preliminary evaluation of comprehensive data, including cores and fluid samples, acquired from the discovery well and a follow-on extended sidetrack, indicates gross recoverable resources in the range of 120 million to 230 million barrels of oil equivalent on a P90-P10 basis, DNO said in a statement posted on its site.

At 175 million barrels of oil equivalent, the mid-point of this range, Carmen ranks as the largest discovery on the Norwegian Continental Shelf since 2013, the company noted in the statement.

“Norway is the gift that keeps on giving,” DNO’s Executive Chairman Bijan Mossavar-Rahmani said in a company statement.

“Carmen proves there are important discoveries still to be made and Norway’s oldest oil company, DNO, will be part of this next chapter of the country’s oil and gas story,” he added.

DNO holds a 30 percent stake in the asset. Wellesley Petroleum AS holds a 50 percent operated interest, and Equinor Energy AS and Aker BP ASA each hold a 10 percent stake. At the time of writing, none of DNO’s partners in the asset have made any comment on the find. The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) has also not made any comment on Carmen at the time of writing.

Previous Discoveries

In its latest statement, DNO highlighted that Carmen is the company’s sixth discovery in the Troll-Gjøa area since 2021 and said it is located close to existing infrastructure “with clear routes towards commercialization”.

The other discoveries are Heisenberg, Røver Sør, Ofelia, Kveikje, and Røver Nord. DNO confirmed an oil and gas discovery on the Heisenberg prospect in the Norwegian North Sea back in March and an oil and gas discovery on the Røver Sør prospect in the Norwegian North Sea back in February. Preliminary estimates of gross recoverable resources were in the range of 24-84 million barrels of oil equivalent for the former and 17-47 million barrels of oil equivalent for the latter, DNO highlighted earlier this year.

In August 2022, DNO confirmed an oil discovery on the Ofelia prospect in the Norwegian North Sea, noting that preliminary estimates of gross recoverable resources were in the range of 16-39 million barrels of oil equivalent. In April last year, DNO announced an oil and gas discovery on the Kveikje prospect in the Norwegian North Sea, outlining that preliminary estimates of gross recoverable resources were in the range of 25-50 million barrels of oil equivalent, and in February 2021, DNO announced oil and gas discovery on the Røver Nord prospect in the Norwegian North Sea, revealing that preliminary estimates of gross recoverable resources were in the range of 45-70 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Norway Exploration Activity

In a statement posted on its site on June 30, the NPD outlined that exploration activity in Norway “has been high so far this year, with 12 completed wildcat wells, with discoveries made in more than half”.

“The authorities expect the high exploration activity to continue through the autumn. A total of just under 40 wildcat and appraisal wells are expected this year. This means that exploration is holding steady at a high level,” the NPD added in the statement.

In that statement, NPD Director General Torgeir Stordal said, “most of the wells are being drilled near infrastructure, which could yield valuable additional resources for existing fields”.

“At the same time, it’s important that the companies also drill wells in less-explored areas,” he added.

In a statement posted on its site back in January, the NPD revealed that 32 exploration wells were completed last year, “of which 28 were wildcats”.

“They resulted in 11 discoveries. Some of these were smaller than expected, which caused a lower resource growth than in the three previous years,” the NPD noted in that statement.

