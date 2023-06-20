DME Buys New Mexico's West Abo Gas Field

DME plans to increase the Pecos Slope West Abo field's gas output and enable it for helium production.

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (DME) said Monday it has entered a deal to acquire the Pecos Slope West Abo gas field in New Mexico state and plans to increase the field’s gas output and enable it for helium production.

“The company will close the purchase on June 30, 2023, from a privately held company and will immediately assume operations and revenue from the existing 188 gas wells and 1 water disposal well”, it said in a press release.

The majority of the wells in the field are over 25 years old and the bulk of these have not received any swabbing or cleanup in 20 years, the gas developer said.

“Currently, there are no compression, condensate fluid recovery facilities or Helium extraction on site”, DME added.

The Canada-based company now plans to install a plant to separate helium, and will take over the field’s gas purchasing contract expiring in April 2024.

“DME will be looking at a more favorable gas contract and/or utilizing two other existing line taps”, it said. The current contract pays $3.68 per thousand cubic feet, according to DME.

“In addition to the installation of our plant design to separate the helium, we will also be stripping valuable condensate liquids”, it added. “Current condensate liquids can vary widely from $60bbl [per barrel] to $90bbl.

“The Company’s assessment, which began last year, includes an individual third-party gas analysis on 187 of the 188 gas wells. Flow rates are extremely low as the line pressure is at 152 #PSI [pounds per square inch].”

However, DME’s gas tests in February found an “interesting gas composition”.

“DME’s team will continue to organize, analyze and define the empirical well control data”, it said, noting: “Previous generalized referenced studies were apparently either not provided access to or choose to be random with selected well files”.

“Thus far, gas analysis demonstrates data which shows a clear correlation between the helium and methane values when the nitrogen levels are between 3.8% and 14.0%”, DME said. “The few wells where the nitrogen was in excess of 16%, methane production curves are not accurate. Current CO2 levels tested on wells with elevated helium dropped to below threshold values (less than 0.000)”.

Nonetheless it expects “positive reserve insight”, saying: “DME expects that as we work-over and recomplete wells from a yet-to-be-determined number, helium production and reserves will increase”.

Prospective volumes of butane, ethane, pentane and propane “become significant when directly correlated to the volume of condensate oils to be extracted”, it said, adding: “These all have values and are easily marketed”.

“Prior ownership of the field suggested a total in excess of 150 additional new wells could be considered to fully develop all aspects of the field”, DME said.

However, the company is not planning any drilling “in the near term”.

DME closed 1.724 percent lower at CAD 1.14 (about $0.9) on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday.

Helium Milestone

The Pecos Slope West Abo field is planned to be linked to DME’s McCauley Helium Processing Facility, which it announced March 14 to have been completed.

“This acquisition follows in line with the Company’s previously disclosed plans and use of proceeds to utilize our mobile modular and scalable helium processing plant design, where applicable, elsewhere in the United States to maximize shareholder value”, it said in Monday’s announcement.

The plant was to launch DME’s helium sales, with an Arizona industrial gas supplier secured as the first buyer, according to the March media statement.

“The Company expects to work through various combinations of gas mixtures, concentrations and final product purity levels over a 90-day period”, DME said announcing the completion of the facility.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com