Diversified Energy Enters Deal to Buy Maverick Natural Resources

The combined company will have an enterprise value of approximately $3.8 billion as of signing, a Diversified Energy release stated.

In a release posted on its website on Monday, Diversified Energy announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Maverick Natural Resources for a total consideration of approximately $1.275 billion.

The acquisition is expected to close during the first half of 2025, according to the release, which noted that completion is subject to customary closing conditions. The combined company will have an enterprise value of approximately $3.8 billion as of signing, the release stated.

According to the release, the “consideration is expected to be satisfied through the assumption of approximately $700 million of Maverick debt outstanding associated with its RBL, an ABS amortizing note and other outstanding credit, the issuance of approximately 21.2 million new U.S. dollar-denominated Diversified ordinary shares to the unitholders of Maverick valued at approximately $345 million at signing, and approximately $207 million in cash”.

The release highlighted that the mix of ordinary shares and cash is subject to adjustment based on the outstanding amount of Maverick’s RBL at completion. It added that, upon completion, EIG will own approximately 20 percent of the outstanding ordinary shares, inclusive of the ordinary shares currently owned from previous transactions. Maverick Natural Resources is a portfolio company of EIG, the release highlighted.

Upon closing, Diversified Energy CEO Rusty Hutson Jr will continue to serve as CEO and as a member of the board, the release revealed. Diversified’s current Chair of the Board, David Johnson, will also continue to serve as the chair of the company’s board, the release pointed out.

The combined company will “operate across five distinct operating regions, with a combined production base of approximately ~1,200 million cubic feet equivalent per day (~200,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day)”, the release highlighted.

In the release, Diversified Energy said the acquisition combines two complementary asset packages, “pairing high-quality proved developed producing weighted production assets with the lowest corporate decline and capital intensity among peers”.

“The acquisition of Maverick by Diversified adds immediate scale, increases liquids production, and creates a combined company with long-term free cash flow generation, superior unit cash margins, and a compelling sustainability profile,” Diversified Energy added.

The company went on to state that the acquisition “further executes upon Diversified’s strategy for maintaining the optionality of multiple development opportunities through established joint venture partnerships across the combined portfolio of vast undeveloped acreage in multiple high-returning basins”.

“A portion of the acquisition directly offsets Diversified’s core Western Anadarko position with active development in the Cherokee Play, and provides a new Permian asset base with multiple zones in the Northern Delaware Basin,” it added.

Diversified Energy also stated in the release that the combined company “is expected to generate substantial free cash flow, delivering strong, consistent shareholder value creation through disciplined debt reduction, a sustainable fixed dividend, and strategic share repurchases”.

Hutson said in the release, “this acquisition expands our unique and highly focused energy production company with a complementary portfolio of attractive, high-quality assets”.

“We have a proven track record of unlocking value from acquisitions while maintaining our commitment to sustainability leadership, and this acquisition provides us with great assets and employees that complement this strategy,” he added.

“The acquired producing assets have demonstrated leading well performance and are a natural fit with our operating advantage and existing acreage. Notably, the combined footprint in Oklahoma and the Western Anadarko Basin creates one of the largest in terms of production and acreage, which includes the emerging Cherokee formation,” he continued.

“Diversified shareholders will share in the significant upside potential of the combined company, with its cash flow projected to provide durable and consistent returns and enabling significant debt reduction, further enhancing our long-term value creation proposition,” Hutson went on to state.

Rick Gideon, the CEO of Maverick Natural Resources, said in the release, “today [Monday] marks an important milestone for all of us at Maverick Natural Resources”.

“We have great respect for the innovative approach and stewardship demonstrated by the team at Diversified and are pleased to enter into this partnership. Maverick has built a strong foundation of execution and efficiency across our portfolio, and we look forward to combining our complementary portfolio of assets with Diversified,” he added.

“I would also like to express my gratitude to the team at Maverick for their hard work and dedication in supporting our strategic efforts and contributing to this achievement,” he continued.

Jeannie Powers, Managing Director and Head of Domestic Traditional Energy at EIG, said in the release, “we are extremely pleased to have entered into this acquisition and look forward to contributing as a core shareholder”.

“We aim to work closely with the Diversified management team and board to support the company’s focus on delivering long-term value,” Powers added.

“Diversified is uniquely positioned in the upstream space with a differentiated business model and a history of operational excellence. The combination of Maverick’s assets with Diversified’s existing footprint represents a strategic opportunity that we believe can support value creation for all stakeholders,” Powers went on to state.

In a statement sent to Rigzone, Andrew Dittmar, Principal Analyst at Enverus Intelligence Research, said the deal “is a major boost in scale for Diversified, which has emerged as one of the principal consolidators of legacy assets that can be acquired cheaply and managed for cash flow”.

“For owners of these types of assets like EIG with Maverick, Diversified provides an exit option for a position not likely to draw many other public company suitors,” Dittmar added.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com