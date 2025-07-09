Distressed UK Lindsey Oil Refinery Restarts Fuel Supply

The UK's Lindsey oil refinery has restarted deliveries of fuel, according to the Department for Energy Security & Net Zero.

“Deliveries from the Prax Lindsey Oil Refinery have resumed,” the department said by email late Tuesday. The UK is well supplied with fuel, it said.

Wholesale supply of fuel by road stopped last week after the refinery’s owner received a surprise liquidation order.

The department didn’t give specifics on when deliveries restarted. Trucks weren’t getting into the plant in north England earlier in the day, according to two people familiar with the matter.

