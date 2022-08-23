Diesel Profit Margins Soar to 30-Year Seasonal High
Diesel is fetching the highest premium to crude oil for this time of year in data going back more than 30 years.
The diesel crack spread, which represents the profit generated by turning a barrel of crude into diesel, approached $70 a barrel on Monday for the first time since June to stand at the highest for this time of year in records going back to 1986. The so-called crack spread was below $20 a barrel the same time last year. Demand is set to grow this winter with the US northeast likely burning more diesel for heating amid soaring natural gas prices.
The strength reflects growing concerns over the security of the nation’s fuel supply heading into peak demand season with national inventories at their lowest level since 2000 for this time of year. US fuelmakers haven’t been able to build up domestic stockpiles with Russian import bans reshuffling global trade patterns.
In New York Harbor, diesel tanks have seasonally never been emptier. Supplies could shrink further in the coming months as Gulf Coast refiners shut units for maintenance.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- USA Pump Prices Post Longest Falling Streak Since 2015
- Saudi Prince Says Oil Disconnect May Force OPEC+ Action
- Majors Make Significant Discovery Offshore Cyprus
- Rig Of The Future To Be Powered By Floating Wind, Hydropower
- What Is OPEC's Net Oil Export Revenue?
- Northern Oil And Gas Expands Midland Basin Portfolio
- Drilling Off Turkey On The Up With Trillion And TPAO Sending Rigs
- Russian Oil Output Recovers Strongly But Difficult Times Are Ahead
- Ex-Chesapeake CEO Becomes Continental President
- No Gas For Central Petroleum in Palm Valley 12 Well
- Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
- Gulf of Mexico Disturbance Gathers Strength
- Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More
- The Gulf of Mexico Has a Pirate Problem
- Gulf of Mexico Hurricane Season Looming Large
- Concerns Raised Over Strength of Future Oil Demand
- USA Pump Prices Post Longest Falling Streak Since 2015
- US Shale Operators Not Capitalizing On High Crude Prices
- USA Oil Pours Into Asia
- The Times Reports Ineos Founder Wants Stake in Man Utd
- Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
- Gulf of Mexico Disturbance Gathers Strength
- Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More
- 88 Energy Makes 1 Billion Barrel Oil Announcement
- The Gulf of Mexico Has a Pirate Problem
- Over A Quarter Of Turbines Installed On Formosa 2 Wind Farm
- Saudis to Hike Oil Price to Record
- Gulf of Mexico Hurricane Season Looming Large
- Pantheon Hits Multiple Oil Reservoirs At Second Alkaid Well
- Analyst Gives Year-End Oil Price Warning