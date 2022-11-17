Diesel Price Sees Third Biggest Monthly Increase on Record
UK motoring services company RAC has revealed that the average price of diesel saw its third biggest monthly increase on record in October.
The average price of the commodity rose from 180.37pence ($2.15) to 190.51p ($2.27), RAC highlighted, adding that the rise added more than GBP 5 ($5.96) to a tank. The rise ranked third behind an increase of 22p ($0.26) in March this year and an increase of 16p ($0.19) in June this year, RAC outlined.
“After three months of falling pump prices October was a severe shock to the system for drivers with the unwelcome return of some scary numbers on forecourt totems,” RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said in a company statement.
“Those with diesel vehicles suffered most with 10p ($0.12) being added to the cost of a liter in what was the third worst monthly increase on record, but petrol car drivers also saw a 4p-a-litre ($0.05) increase across the country,” Williams added.
The RAC spokesman noted that OPEC+’s decision to cut supply by two million barrels a day had “cost drivers dear” and said “the fear now, particularly for diesel drivers, is whether the average price of a liter is heading back to that record of 199.09p ($2.37) which made a full tank cost more than GBP 109 ($129.97)”.
According to RAC’s fuel watch tool, the latest UK average diesel price is 188.72p ($2.25) per liter. This price “should fall sharply”, however, according to the tool, which was last updated on November 15.
A chart posted on RAC’s website, which includes data spanning back to January 2013, shows that the average UK diesel pump price, including VAT, rose sharply from February to July this year, before dropping from July to October then rising again to November. The lowest recorded average price, according to the chart, was seen in February 2016 at 100.19p ($1.19).
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Diesel Price Sees Third Biggest Monthly Increase on Record
- Finland, Denmark And Sweden Leading Green Revolution
- Military Drills in Gas-Rich Algeria Put Focus on Russian Ties
- Petronas Confirms Fire at Gas Pipeline
- Solar Power To Overtake Onshore Wind In Latin America From 2023
- Germany Inaugurates First FLNG Terminal
- Speculating on Freeport's Restart Is a Loser's Game
- Turkish Move Adds Teeth to EU Sanctions on Russia Oil
- Coretrax Eliminates Need For Casing String Replacement
- IEA Says Diesel Demand Destruction Starting to Look Inevitable
- US Finds Others Aligned Against It In Saudi-Sparked Oil Row
- Gulf of Mexico an Area of Increasing Instability
- USA EIA Raises Oil Price Forecast
- EV Battery Anode Materials Demand To increase 300% By 2025
- Action Plan In Place To Make Clean Tech Accessible Globally
- Encouraging Signs For Invictus At Mukuyu Well In Zimbabwe
- USA Adds Multiple Rigs
- Minor Damage to Pacific Zircon Tanker
- Marathon Deal Exemplifies Dominant Theme of Post Covid Market
- Roslyn Expected to Become Hurricane
- The USA Diesel Crisis Is Here and Spreading
- Oil and Gas Majors Hiring Right Now
- CNOOC Limited Announces First Deep-Deep Large Gas Field
- Petrobras Makes Thickest Ever Oil Discovery In Brazil History
- Top Headlines: Diesel Hits Chaos Mode and More
- USA Oil Groups React to Biden Measures
- ADNOC Breaks World Record For Longest Well
- Where Are Diesel Prices Going?
- DNV Clears Aker Offshore Carbon Capture Tech