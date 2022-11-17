Diesel Price Sees Third Biggest Monthly Increase on Record

The average price of diesel saw its third biggest monthly increase on record in October.

UK motoring services company RAC has revealed that the average price of diesel saw its third biggest monthly increase on record in October.

The average price of the commodity rose from 180.37pence ($2.15) to 190.51p ($2.27), RAC highlighted, adding that the rise added more than GBP 5 ($5.96) to a tank. The rise ranked third behind an increase of 22p ($0.26) in March this year and an increase of 16p ($0.19) in June this year, RAC outlined.

“After three months of falling pump prices October was a severe shock to the system for drivers with the unwelcome return of some scary numbers on forecourt totems,” RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said in a company statement.

“Those with diesel vehicles suffered most with 10p ($0.12) being added to the cost of a liter in what was the third worst monthly increase on record, but petrol car drivers also saw a 4p-a-litre ($0.05) increase across the country,” Williams added.

The RAC spokesman noted that OPEC+’s decision to cut supply by two million barrels a day had “cost drivers dear” and said “the fear now, particularly for diesel drivers, is whether the average price of a liter is heading back to that record of 199.09p ($2.37) which made a full tank cost more than GBP 109 ($129.97)”.

According to RAC’s fuel watch tool, the latest UK average diesel price is 188.72p ($2.25) per liter. This price “should fall sharply”, however, according to the tool, which was last updated on November 15.

A chart posted on RAC’s website, which includes data spanning back to January 2013, shows that the average UK diesel pump price, including VAT, rose sharply from February to July this year, before dropping from July to October then rising again to November. The lowest recorded average price, according to the chart, was seen in February 2016 at 100.19p ($1.19).

