Diesel Markets Are Soaring
Diesel markets are jumping everywhere, a positive indicator for oil prices more widely.
In Asia, the lowest inventories in years have driven margins from making the fuel to a four-month high. Winter there is chillier than usual and demand for transport, industrial and heating fuels are getting a boost.
The continent is contending with significantly less supply from China, after the oil refining giant slashed its fuel export quotas in the first allocation for 2022.
In the U.S., diesel prices have surged to highs not seen since 2014, driving up the cost of trucking, farming and -- in parts of the country -- heating homes. The surge is a blow to the Biden administration’s efforts to tame inflation.
They’ve surged as U.S. refiners began a heavy maintenance season this month, when stockpiles there are already at eight-year lows. A fire at one of the country’s largest refineries took out even more fuel-making capacity at the end of last year.
Rising jet fuel demand has also eaten into diesel output in recent months because refiners have scope to toggle between diesel and jet fuel, and they’re increasingly choosing the latter.
That leaves Europe as the last big diesel-consuming center, and the market is strong there too in part because of the global effect of China’s reduced exports.
So-called crack spreads, the fuel’s margin to crude, and time spreads that denote the strength of immediate supply-demand balances are rallying hard.
Despite the strong market in Europe, the continent is still set to send large cargoes of the fuel to the U.S., further tightening the region’s market.
The strong prices are a positive sign for the wider oil market. Diesel -- consumed in cars, trucks and heavy machinery among other things -- drives the cost of a wider group of petroleum products known as middle distillates that collectively account for about a third of the world’s fuel consumption.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Aker BP Under Fire Over Mandatory Covid Vaccination Plan
- COPL Makes Significant Wyoming Oil Find
- Shuttle Tanker Demand To Rise In Coming Years
- Petrobras Hires Trio Of Constellation Rigs
- Crude Rally Stair-Steps Higher
- Altrad Completes Muehlhan Deal
- India Oil Demand Recovery Poised to Weather Covid Comeback
- Enauta Shuts Down Atlanta Field For Repairs – Again
- Traders Plow 500MM Barrels Back into Futures Market
- Diesel Markets Are Soaring
- USA Gasoline Markets Point to Bad News for Biden
- W&T Offshore Buys Producing Gulf Of Mexico Fields
- Top Headlines: USA Loans Oil to Exxon Again and More
- EIA Raises Oil Price Forecast for 2022
- Saipem Bags Scarborough, Yellowtail Deals Worth $1.1B
- McDermott Secures Mega Offshore Contract
- Baker Hughes Annual Meeting Cancelled
- Aramco Moves into Russia's Backyard with New Deal
- Abo FPSO To Stay With Eni For Another Year
- Nortrans Flotel To Work On Coral FLNG Hook-Up
- Oil May Hit $380 Per Barrel
- Top Headlines: Oil May Hit $380 Per Barrel and More
- USA Gasoline Markets Point to Bad News for Biden
- Mexico to Stop Exporting Oil in 2023
- Another LNG Cargo Appears to Divert to Europe
- USA Loans Oil to Exxon Again
- Shell Taps Out As Amazon Warrior Sails Away From South Africa
- North America Drops 27 Rigs Week on Week
- Prelude FLNG Remains Shut In Until Shell Makes It Safe For Work
- Where Will the WTI Oil Price be at End 2022?