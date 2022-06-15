Diesel Crisis Likely to Stay Unfixed by Refining Revival
A wave of new oil refining capacity that’s coming on stream won’t be enough to solve a global shortage of diesel, jet fuel and similar petroleum products.
That’s the takeway from the Paris-based International Energy Agency’s monthly report on Wednesday, which shows that increased processing -- as new plants come online -- this year and next will fall well short of what’s needed to match demand for these so-called middle distillate fuels.
“There is little hope that the undersupply will ease in the near future given strong demand growth and constrained refinery output,” the IEA said. The agency’s forecast for future refining processing is “not sufficient to fully meet middle distillates demand in 2022 or in 2023.”
What that means is that even next year, refineries will still be making less middle distillate -- a category that also spans kerosene used in heating and gasoil used in ship fuel -- than the world needs. That’s not ideal given that stockpiles have already been steadily whittled away globally by recovering demand.
Prices for middle distillates have surged in recent weeks amid unprecedented shortages, fanning inflation and causing pain at the pump for drivers. But with the IEA forecasting a demand ramp up in 2022 and 2023, more fuel will be needed.
Middle distillates make up about a third of global oil demand, but that proportion rises to 55% in Europe, with just under half of the cars in European Union countries running on diesel.
Most of the new oil refinery capacity coming online this year and next is in the Middle East, China and Africa, including Nigeria’s long-awaited Dangote plant, with a capacity of 650,000 barrels a day. This year will see total net capacity additions of just over 1 million barrels a day, followed by almost 1.6 million barrels a day in 2023.
The extra amount of oil refineries process this year and next will fall short of what’s needed to balance the middle distillate markets -- although the deficit will be smaller than it was in 2021, when net refining capacity shrank, according to the IEA.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Oil and Gas Prices To Rise Across The Board, Fitch Ratings Says
- Freeport LNG Gives Update on Plant Blast
- Biden Tells USA Oil Refiners Record Profits Not Acceptable
- BW Offshore Confirms Negotiations Over Golfinho Buy With Petrobras
- Saipem Scores Gato Do Mato Engineering Deal
- UK Competition Authority to Carry Out Fuel Market Review
- Wood Bags Significant 10 Year Chevron Deal
- IEA Sees Oil Supply Struggling to Meet Demand Next Year
- Saipem 7000 Returns To Work Following Tilting Incident
- Saipem, Trevi Developing Drilling Systems For Wind Farms
- Too Early To Speculate on ExxonMobil Refinery Fire Cause
- Fitch Solutions Reveals Latest Oil Price Forecast
- ExxonMobil Made More Money Than God This Year
- VIDEO: Explosion at Texas LNG Plant
- OPEC+ Set to Remove All Production Curbs in August
- USA Pledges Millions to Address Supertanker Threat
- Texas LNG Blast Spells Trouble for Europe
- Saudis Cut Oil To China While Meeting Most Asian Requests
- Equinor Makes New Discovery Near Johan Castberg Field
- Sweden Banning Extraction Of Coal, Oil, And Gas
- Russian Oil Producers Start Using Tankers the World Did Not Want
- ADNOC Announces 650MM Barrel Oil Find
- Rapidly Decaying Supertanker Could Explode at Any Time
- Top Headlines: ADNOC Announces 650MM Barrel Oil Find and More
- Bankrupt Sri Lanka Takes Russia Oil
- Finland Loses Main Gas Supply
- Biden To Restart Idle Refineries To Tame Fuel Prices
- Iran Seizes 2 Greek Tankers
- Too Early To Speculate on ExxonMobil Refinery Fire Cause
- Oil Inventories Down to Dangerously Low Point