Diamondback Trims 2020 Production Expectations

Diamondback Energy Inc. is one of the latest Permian-focused producers to lower its production outlook amid turbulent oil price markets.

“Diamondback’s revised 2020 capital budget and operating plan reflects the swift changes we have made in short order as our industry deals with a market that is changing daily due to an unprecedented global demand shock,” Travis Stice, Chief Executive Officer, said in a written statement.

“Size, scale and cost structure are paramount in this market, and Diamondback’s cost structure is built to withstand commodity price shocks. Almost all of our anticipated 2020 production is now hedged and we have built downside protection in 2021 to prepare for lower for longer oil prices.”

The company is now targeting:

2020 production guidance of 295.0 - 310.0 MBOE/d

Revised 2020 oil production guidance of 183.0 - 193.0 MBO/d

Q4 2020 exit rate production guidance of 170.0 – 180.0 MBO/d

2020 CAPEX guidance of $1.5 - $1.9 billion

Diamondback plans to exit the third quarter of 2020 operating eight drilling rigs and exit the year operating seven drilling rigs. Also, after returning from a one to three-month frac holiday, the company expects to operate between three and five completion crews, and complete between 170 - 200 gross (153 – 180 net) wells with an average lateral length of about 10,000 feet this year.

Management can maintain Q4 2020 exit rate oil production through 2021 with a four to five completion crew cadence, six to eight operated drilling rigs and a capital budget 20% - 30% less than 2020’s $1.5 - $1.9 billion capital budget, the company said in a written statement.

“A majority of our oil production will flow through the Epic and Gray Oak pipelines beginning in April, where we have both firm transportation on each respective pipeline and associated long-term firm sales contracts tied to the length of our firm transportation commitments. The majority of our remaining oil production, which is currently exposed to the Midland market, is protected in the form of basis hedges. In addition, less than 10% of our current oil production receives West Texas Light pricing,” Stice concluded.

