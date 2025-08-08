Diamondback Energy Narrows Production Guidance as Net Income Dips in Q2

Diamondback Energy, Inc. reported a net income of $699 million for the second quarter of 2025, well below the $837 million reported in the corresponding quarter of 2024. However, the first half net income of $2.1 billion surged past the $1.6 billion reported in H1 2024.

The company said in its report that production for the quarter averaged 919,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d). Oil production averaged 495,700 barrels per day (mbo/d).

Diamondback said it put 108 wells into production in the Midland basin, and a further eight wells into production in the Delaware Basin. During the first half of the year, Diamondback said that 224 operated wells entered production in the Midland Basin with 15 more wells entering production in the Delaware Basin.

In the second quarter of 2025, Diamondback said it had invested $707 million in operated drilling and completions, $90 million in capital workovers, non-operated drilling, completions, and science, and $67 million in infrastructure, environmental, and midstream projects, totaling $864 million in cash capital expenditures. For the first half of 2025, the company spent $1.6 billion on operated drilling and completions, $111 million on capital workovers, non-operated drilling, completions, and science, and $124 million on infrastructure, environmental, and midstream activities, amounting to a total of $1.8 billion in cash capital expenditures, it said.

Diamondback has also narrowed its full-year oil production guidance to 485 - 492 mbo/d and increased annual boe guidance by 2 percent to 890 - 910 Mboe/d, it said. Furthermore, Diamondback noted that the guidance does not reflect the pending acquisition by its publicly traded subsidiary, Viper Energy, Inc., of Sitio Royalties Corp., which is expected to close in the third quarter of 2025, subject to stockholder approval and the fulfillment or waiver of other typical closing conditions.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com