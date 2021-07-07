Diamond Offshore Strikes Training Deal with Maersk

Drilling contractor Diamond Offshore has entered into a three-year global training management and service (TMS) agreement with Maersk Training, the latter firm reported Tuesday.

“I am excited about our alliance with Maersk Training,” remarked Aaron Sobel, Diamond Offshore’s vice president for human resources, administration, and chief human resources officer, in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. “The team’s global training reach and top-notch expertise will help us continue our tradition of exceeding company expectations while meeting our teams’ development needs.”

Maersk Training stated that it will deliver “fit for purpose” and immersive simulation and crew resource management training for Diamond’s crews worldwide under the TMS deal. The company pointed out the agreement will provide Diamond with access to a global network of more than 500 third-party training providers at negotiated, preferred pricing.

The deal gives Diamond personnel access to comprehensive training and competency management services via a mobile TMS app that features a learning management system, e-learning hosting, and digital expense management, Maersk noted. Maersk pointed out that it will oversee training management administration, competency program management, and license management services.

“It is truly an honor to partner with Diamond at such a strategic level,” commented Maersk Training CEO Johan Uggla. “We know how much Diamond values the importance of fit-for-purpose immersive simulation training, and we are eager to carry their legacy training programs into the future. We are also extremely excited about the enhanced mobile app capabilities we will be delivering for Diamond These upgrades and new features make our app a one-of-a-kind solution and a trendsetter for the oil and gas, wind, and maritime industries.”

To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.