Diamond Offshore Strikes Training Deal with Maersk
Drilling contractor Diamond Offshore has entered into a three-year global training management and service (TMS) agreement with Maersk Training, the latter firm reported Tuesday.
“I am excited about our alliance with Maersk Training,” remarked Aaron Sobel, Diamond Offshore’s vice president for human resources, administration, and chief human resources officer, in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. “The team’s global training reach and top-notch expertise will help us continue our tradition of exceeding company expectations while meeting our teams’ development needs.”
Maersk Training stated that it will deliver “fit for purpose” and immersive simulation and crew resource management training for Diamond’s crews worldwide under the TMS deal. The company pointed out the agreement will provide Diamond with access to a global network of more than 500 third-party training providers at negotiated, preferred pricing.
The deal gives Diamond personnel access to comprehensive training and competency management services via a mobile TMS app that features a learning management system, e-learning hosting, and digital expense management, Maersk noted. Maersk pointed out that it will oversee training management administration, competency program management, and license management services.
“It is truly an honor to partner with Diamond at such a strategic level,” commented Maersk Training CEO Johan Uggla. “We know how much Diamond values the importance of fit-for-purpose immersive simulation training, and we are eager to carry their legacy training programs into the future. We are also extremely excited about the enhanced mobile app capabilities we will be delivering for Diamond These upgrades and new features make our app a one-of-a-kind solution and a trendsetter for the oil and gas, wind, and maritime industries.”
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Petrofac Scores Neptune Contract Extension
- Pemex Comments on Fire
- Patterson-UTI to Expand USA Drilling Fleet 11%
- Diamond Offshore Strikes Training Deal with Maersk
- Analyst Talks Latest OPEC+ Breakdown
- Shale Rushes to Lock In Oil Rally
- Subsea 7-Schlumberger Alliance Bags Sizeable Deal
- What to Watch as the Oil Crisis Evolves
- BP Awards Four-well Offshore Contract
- USA Pump Prices Return to 2014 Territory
- Energy Inflation Gathers Pace in Europe
- Petrofac Bags Ithaca Energy Deal
- TotalEnergies Becomes Rugby World Cup Sponsor
- Qatar Petroleum Raises $12B+ in Bond Offering
- Pemex Will Operate Mexico's Biggest Private Oil Find
- Onshore-Powered Offshore Field Starts Production
- Advisories Issued on Tropical Storm Elsa
- Aker Solutions Lands Offshore FEED Deal
- Equinor Decides on $760MM+ Project
- Petrofac Scores Neptune Contract Extension
- What Price Will WTI Oil Be at End-2021?
- Exxon Prepares to Cull White Collar USA Jobs
- USA Crude Hub Stocks Seen Falling to Historic Lows
- Schlumberger Asset Sold for Initial Payment of $1
- Canada Oil Sands Output Fully Recovers from Covid
- Indigenous Group Wants 100 Percent of TM Pipeline
- Hydrogen Team Up to Create Up to 100 new Jobs
- Thwarted Trump Oil Buy Would Have Given Biden $6B
- USA Oil Prices Close Gap to Brent
- Shell Urges Nigeria to Pass PIB Soon