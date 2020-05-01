Diamond Files Chapter 11
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…
Diamond Offshore Files for Bankruptcy
Bloomberg reported at the start of the week that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. had filed for bankruptcy. About 2,500 jobs could be at stake at the company, according to Bloomberg.
Diamond Offshore CEO Talks Bankruptcy
Diamond Offshore’s President and CEO, Marc Edwards, stated that the best path forward for the company and its stakeholders is to seek chapter 11 protection. The Diamond Offshore head said the company’s clients and vendors should expect “business as usual” across its organization.
The Outlook for US Oil and Gas Production
Rigzone’s contributor Jude Clemente outlined that longer-term, the outlook for U.S. production is not all gloom as domestic demand will return. New output this year and even next will be a struggle though, Clemente warned.
Trump Plans to Help Oilpatch Despite Democrats' Opposition
Bloomberg reported that U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he is considering a lending program for the companies that are seeking aid. Democrats have warned against any bailout for the industry, Bloomberg highlighted.
Oilfield Services Headcount Continues to Shrink
The effects of the coronavirus outbreak and volatile oil markets are forcing many companies to continue with headcount reductions and facility closures.
Here’s What’s Coming
Keep an eye out for these articles on Rigzone later today…
- Storage Saga Contributes to New Oil Market Chapter
- Gyrodata Sells Directional Drilling Division to Intrepid
- Joint Venture Team Wins $365MM Mozambique Contract
- Halliburton Faces Another Set of Layoffs
- Parsley, RigUp Launch Permian COVID-19 Screening Program
- $100MM Equinor Contract Goes to Maersk Drilling
- Plastics Get More Respect Amid COVID-19
