Devon's $830MM Barnett Asset Sale Pushed Back
Devon Energy Corp. reported Tuesday that the scheduled closing date for its pending sale of Barnett Shale assets to Banpu Kalnin Ventures (BKV) has been extended from April 15 to Dec. 31, 2020.
According to a written statement, Devon noted that terms of its existing purchase and sale agreement with BKV have been amended to reflect the change. Moreover, the Oklahoma City-based independent stated that under the revised deal it has agreed to sell its Barnett assets to BKV for up to $830 million of total proceeds. The sum includes $570 million in cash at closing and contingent payments of up to $260 million. In addition, Devon noted the amended terms call for it to receive an increased deposit of $170 million from BKV.
“The agreement also provides for contingent cash payments of up to $260 million based upon future commodity prices, with upside participation beginning at either a $2.75 Henry Hub natural gas price or a $50 West Texas Intermediate oil price,” Devon stated. “The contingent payment period commences on Jan. 1, 2021 and has a term of four years.”
Devon added the contingent payments are earned and paid annually. The firm revealed last December that it had made a deal to sell its Barnett assets to BKV – for $770 million at the time. Devon reported in Feb. 2019 that it had received board approval to pursue separation of its Canadian oil sands and Barnett Shale assets in its quest to become a “U.S. oil growth business.”
When it announced in December that it had made a deal with Devon, Denver-based BKV affiliate Kalnin Ventures LLC stated the transaction would make BKV the largest gas producer in the Barnett and would include more than 320,000 gross acres and 4,200 producing wells.
Kalnin also noted that BKV receives financial backing from its sole investor, Thailand-based coal mining and power generation firm Banpu Pcl.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Halliburton Shrinks Oklahoma Headcount Again
- Noble Energy Cuts US Onshore Capex, Realigns Staff
- Oil Collapse Drags the Whole Service Industry Down With It
- ADNOC Cancels $1.65B Dalma Gas Contracts
- Weatherford Sees Improvements in 1Q Financial Results
- Baker Hughes to Cut 234 Jobs in Oklahoma City
- Offshore Drilling Starts for Qatar Mega-Project
- Devon's $830MM Barnett Asset Sale Pushed Back
- Petrobras Hibernates 62 Platforms
- Exxon Boosts Output of Raw Materials for Masks
- Permian Basin Drops 35 Rigs
- Mexico Makes OPEC+ Oil-Output Cuts Deal With Trump
- Apache Finds Very Substantial Oil Resource
- Oil Deal Will Not Save Weakest Shale Producers
- Trump to Lease Oil Storage to Nine Companies
- NexTier Begins Layoffs in Oklahoma
- Newpark Shrinks Workforce, Salaries
- Patterson-UTI's Executive Chairman Retires
- Baker Hughes Takes $15B Charge for Q1
- ProPetro Execs, Board Take Salary Cuts
- Texas Layoffs Adding Up
- ProPetro Launches Mass Layoff in Midland
- Oil War Truce Timeline Piques Interest
- Saudi-Russia Oil Embargo Plea Looms Large
- Shell Halts Ethane Cracker Construction
- Thousands of Texans Already Being Laid Off
- 10MM bpd of Oil Output Could Vanish
- Shale Can Shock the World Again
- Mexico Makes OPEC+ Oil-Output Cuts Deal With Trump
- Permian Basin Drops 35 Rigs