Devon's $830MM Barnett Asset Sale Pushed Back

Devon Energy Corp. reported Tuesday that the scheduled closing date for its pending sale of Barnett Shale assets to Banpu Kalnin Ventures (BKV) has been extended from April 15 to Dec. 31, 2020.

According to a written statement, Devon noted that terms of its existing purchase and sale agreement with BKV have been amended to reflect the change. Moreover, the Oklahoma City-based independent stated that under the revised deal it has agreed to sell its Barnett assets to BKV for up to $830 million of total proceeds. The sum includes $570 million in cash at closing and contingent payments of up to $260 million. In addition, Devon noted the amended terms call for it to receive an increased deposit of $170 million from BKV.

“The agreement also provides for contingent cash payments of up to $260 million based upon future commodity prices, with upside participation beginning at either a $2.75 Henry Hub natural gas price or a $50 West Texas Intermediate oil price,” Devon stated. “The contingent payment period commences on Jan. 1, 2021 and has a term of four years.”

Devon added the contingent payments are earned and paid annually. The firm revealed last December that it had made a deal to sell its Barnett assets to BKV – for $770 million at the time. Devon reported in Feb. 2019 that it had received board approval to pursue separation of its Canadian oil sands and Barnett Shale assets in its quest to become a “U.S. oil growth business.”

When it announced in December that it had made a deal with Devon, Denver-based BKV affiliate Kalnin Ventures LLC stated the transaction would make BKV the largest gas producer in the Barnett and would include more than 320,000 gross acres and 4,200 producing wells.

Kalnin also noted that BKV receives financial backing from its sole investor, Thailand-based coal mining and power generation firm Banpu Pcl.

