Devon Targets $1B Annual Free Cash Flow Growth by 2026

'The plan includes actions to achieve more efficient field-level operations and improvements in drilling and completion costs while improving operating margins and corporate costs'.

Devon Energy Corp. said Tuesday it aims to grow its pre-tax free cash flow by $1 billion yearly by 2026, of which 30 percent is expected to be achieved this year.

Following the announcement of the “optimization plan”, the Delaware Basin-focused oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) company saw its stock close 5.83 percent higher at $31.2 on the New York Stock Exchange Tuesday.

“The plan includes actions to achieve more efficient field-level operations and improvements in drilling and completion costs while improving operating margins and corporate costs”, Devon said in an online statement.

“This is an opportune time for us to take on this initiative, as we leverage recent leadership changes across the organization, bringing fresh perspectives and new ideas”, new president and chief executive Clay Gaspar said. Gaspar replaced retired Rick Muncrief last month.

In January 2025 Devon promoted John Raines as senior vice president for exploration and production asset management and Trey Lowe as senior vice president and chief technology officer. Additionally Tom Hellman was appointed senior vice president for E&P Operations.

“Given the challenging market and shifting competitive landscape, this is the right moment to focus internally and improve our profitability”, Gaspar added. “Importantly, this effort will create significant shareholder value by expanding our free cash flow generation and enhancing the durability of our business.

“Our organization has been diligently advancing this initiative and has already secured marketing agreements to drive a material margin improvement through year-end 2026.

“Concurrently, we have implemented technological advancements, including advanced analytics and process automation, that are further enhancing our operating performance”.

The optimization plan targets $300 million in capital efficiency “through design optimization, cycle time reductions, facility standardization and vendor management”, Devon said.

The plan also includes $250 million in production optimization. Devon said it plans to use “advanced analytics to minimize maintenance events, reduce downtime, flatten production declines and optimize operating cost structure”.

Additionally the plan targets $300 million from contracts “to increase realizations, improve recoveries and lower GP&T cost structure”, the company said.

It targets capital cost reductions of $150 million including interest expenditure.

“These combined efforts are anticipated to achieve approximately $300 million of cash flow uplift by the end of 2025, reinforcing our financial resilience”, Gaspar said.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com