Devon Q4 Earnings Down despite Record Production

U.S. oil and gas producer Devon Energy Corp. has posted fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $639 million, down from $812 million for the previous quarter and $1.15 billion for the corresponding quarter of 2023.

In a media release, Devon Energy said its oil production in the fourth quarter reached a record 398,000 barrels per day, exceeding guidance by 3 percent. Total companywide production averaged 848,000 oil-equivalent barrels per day (boed) in the fourth quarter. This represents a 16 percent increase compared to the previous quarter, the company said.

Production for the quarter was positively impacted by the completion of the Grayson Mill acquisition in late September, which added 117,000 boed and 63,000 barrels of oil per day, according to Devon Energy.

The company said its production outperformance was mainly due to its Eagle Ford asset, which achieved 92,000 boed. This is up 23 percent compared to the previous quarter, driven by the activation of 23 gross operated wells.

In the fourth quarter, Devon's total sales of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids amounted to $3.1 billion, reflecting a 16 percent rise in revenue compared to the preceding quarter.

“During the fourth quarter, our diversified, multi-basin portfolio once again delivered across our assets, with the Rockies and Eagle Ford exceeding estimates due to strong new well productivity and solid base performance. In addition, the company achieved a 154 percent proved reserve replacement ratio in 2024”, Rick Muncrief, president and CEO, said.

