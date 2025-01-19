Devon Makes Leadership Changes

Devon named Trey Lowe as Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, John Raines as Senior Vice President for Exploration and Production Asset Management and Tom Hellman as Senior Vice President for Exploration and Production Operations.

Devon Energy Corp. has promoted John Raines as Senior Vice President for Exploration and Production Asset Management. The company said in a media release it has also named Trey Lowe as Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer.

“Both John and Trey have consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership and a deep commitment to Devon and the achievement of our goals”, said Clay Gaspar, Devon’s incoming CEO.

Furthermore, the company said it has named Tom Hellman as Senior Vice President for Exploration and Production Operations.

“Tom has over 30 years of experience in oil and gas across multiple companies in various operational roles and senior management positions”, Gaspar said.

Raines formerly served as Delaware Basin Vice President at Devon, joining the company in 2005. He has also held roles as Vice President of the Rockies business unit and Vice President of Land and Regulatory. Raines holds a bachelor’s degree in finance and energy management from the University of Oklahoma and a juris doctor from Oklahoma City University. He is a licensed attorney in Oklahoma, according to Devon.

Trey Lowe was Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at Devon, overseeing Devon Energy Ventures and digital teams. He joined in 2005 from Schlumberger. Lowe holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from Oklahoma State University, Devon said.

Tom Hellman joined Devon after seven years at Marathon Oil, where he was Vice President of Operations for Permian and Oklahoma assets. He has held leadership roles at several energy companies. He graduated from the University of Alberta in 1991 with a Bachelor of Science in Petroleum Engineering, the company said.

