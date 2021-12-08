Devon Doles Out $10,000 Bonuses
Devon Energy Corp.’s rank-and-file workers are in for a surprise holiday treat: $10,000 bonus checks.
In the latest sign that boom times are back for the U.S. oil patch, Devon told its 1,600 employees on Tuesday that workers below the vice president level will be getting the unexpected cash, CEO Rick Muncrief said in an interview. The bonuses are a reward for successfully integrating with WPX Energy Inc. after the companies agreed to merge last year, Muncrief said.
“It was a significant bonus, just to show gratitude for how hard people have worked, the sacrifices and those sort of things to help us,” Muncrief said. “I can tell you, the attitude around here is sky-high right now.”
Devon, one of the biggest U.S. shale explorers, has the best performing stock in the S&P 500 Index this year, as its shares are up around 185% in 2021 compared with a 25% rise in the broad market gauge. The Oklahoma City-based company isn’t alone. U.S. oil explorers are making more money than at any time since the shale revolution began over a decade ago, largely through moderating production and shaving debt. However, worker wages have generally lagged those gains as investors push producers to return more profits to shareholders.
Devon and Tulsa, Oklahoma-based WPX announced their deal in September 2020, and in January said they had completed what the release called a “merger of equals.” The timing was ideal, as the pandemic started to ease and demand for energy returned. WTI oil futures are up around 48% in 2021.
“You hear people talking about greedy companies, doesn’t have to be oil companies, just greedy companies -- that’s not how we are,” Muncrief said. “We want to make sure we compensate people well.”
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- UK Firm Sells All Norwegian Assets And Entire Statfjord Stake For $1B+
- EIA Lowers Oil Price Forecasts
- OGA Announces Winners of Electrification Competition
- ConocoPhillips Says USA Regulations Hold Back Supply
- Baker Hughes Turbomachinery To Power Train 2 Of Pluto LNG
- Pemex Refinery Deal May Cost $1B More Than Announced
- Technip Energies To Add CO2 Capture To Giant ADNOC Gas Project
- Devon Doles Out $10,000 Bonuses
- One More Company Joins Acorn CCS As Partner
- U.S. Set To Become Largest LNG Exporter In The World
- Chevron Sets 2022 Spending Budget At $15B
- Aramco Signs $15.5B Gas Pipeline Deal
- Oil Traders Stampede to Exit
- Hundreds Of UK Offshore Workers Set To Strike Next Week
- What Could Omicron Cost Global Oil Market?
- ConocoPhillips Completes $9.5B Shell Deal
- Samsung Sells Former Ocean Rig Drillship. Eyes Sale Of Three More.
- TotalEnergies Spuds Venus Well Offshore Namibia
- Shell Pulls Out of Cambo
- New Type of Price War is Brewing
- U.S. Set To Become Largest LNG Exporter In The World
- California Gasoline Price Hits Record on Thanksgiving
- BP Goes on Hydrogen Hiring Spree
- USA Already Exporting Oil from SPR at Record Pace
- Phillips 66 Converting Louisiana Refinery
- Maersk Drilling Merging With Noble Corporation
- SBM Offshore To Build Its Largest FPSO For Exxon
- ExxonMobil Hires Stena Drillship For Well Offshore Canada
- Anti-OPEC+ Officially Emerges