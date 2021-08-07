Devon and Conoco Study Shell Permian Assets and More
Devon and Conoco Study $10B Shell Permian Assets
Bloomberg reported that, according to people familiar with the matter, Devon Energy Corp. and ConocoPhillips were among potential suitors studying Shell’s portfolio of Permian Basin oil fields.
Shale Driller Plunges After Permian Deal Is Panned
Bloomberg noted that Callon Petroleum Co. disappointed investors with its biggest-ever acquisition aimed at expanding in America’s most prolific shale patch.
Transocean Awarded 2 Contracts in USA Gulf of Mexico
Transocean Ltd. announced that it has been awarded two contracts, which, on aggregate, contribute approximately $55.5 million in backlog. The Deepwater Conqueror was awarded a one well deal with a “major operator” in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and the Deepwater Asgard bagged a one well deal with another operator in the same region.
ExxonMobil Makes Significant Oil Find Offshore Guyana
ExxonMobil announced a “significant” new oil discovery on the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana at Whiptail. Whiptail-1 encountered 246 feet of net pay in high quality oil bearing sandstone reservoirs and Whiptail-2 discovered 167 feet of net pay, ExxonMobil highlighted.
USA Says Oil Tanker Was Targeted by Drones
Bloomberg highlighted that the Associated Press reported that U.S. Navy experts believe a drone struck an oil tanker with links to an Israeli billionaire off Oman. Two crew members are said to have been killed in the incident.
Analysts Talk Oil Prices
Analysts at Standard Chartered and Fitch Solutions Country Risk and Industry Research shared their latest views on oil prices.
