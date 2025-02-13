DESNZ Says Details of GB Energy CEO Role 'Will be Published in Due Course'

The UK government website notes that GB Energy 'will be a new, publicly owned, clean energy company'.

A spokesperson for the UK’s Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) told Rigzone that details of the Great British (GB) Energy CEO role “will be published in due course”.

“Details of the role will be published in due course, and we will update when the job advert is live,” the spokesperson told Rigzone when asked if DESNZ had an update on when GB Energy will appoint a CEO.

The UK government website notes that GB Energy “will be a new, publicly owned, clean energy company”, adding that it “works with the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero”.

“Great British Energy’s mission will be to drive clean energy deployment to create jobs, boost energy independence, and ensure UK taxpayers, billpayers and communities reap the benefits of clean, secure, home-grown energy,” the UK government site states.

“This mission will be delivered through the following five functions: Project investment and ownership; Project development; Local Power Plan; Supply chain; Great British Nuclear,” it adds.

A statement posted on the UK government’s website on January 17 announced that five non-executive directors had been appointed to GB Energy’s start-up board, “in another step forward for the new, publicly owned energy company that will own and invest in clean energy projects across the UK”.

The statement revealed that the five new start-up non-executive directors joined GB Energy’s board on initial contracts of between 18 months and two years. The directors comprise Frances O’Grady, Frank Mitchell, Kate Gilmartin, Nina Skorupska, and Valerie Todd, the statement showed.

O’Grady was general secretary for the TUC between 2013 and 2022, as well as former deputy general secretary from 2003, a bio section included in the statement noted, adding that O’Grady is a member of the House of Lords and has previously held positions at the Transport and General Workers Union.

Mitchell is the former CEO for SP Energy Networks, Chair of Skills Development Scotland and Non-Executive Director of Scottish Rugby Ltd, as well as a member of the Scottish Energy Advisory Board, the bio section stated, noting that he has worked internationally in the energy sector for 35 years.

Gilmartin is the CEO of the British Hydropower Association and has a background in renewable energy and low carbon project development, the bio page stated. Skorupska is the former chief executive of the Association for Renewable Energy and Clean Technology (REA), the page highlighted.

Todd was described on the bio page as “an HR professional with extensive experience across the private, public and third sectors”. The bio page notes that Todd was previously the director of people and organization at Siemens plc, and a former talent and resources director at Crossrail and managing director at Transport for London.

“The appointees bring a wide range of experience from their previous roles across a range of sectors, with knowledge on workplace rights, building UK supply chains and driving investment in clean energy,” the statement noted.

“Together with the Chair Juergen Maier, they will help to scale up Great British Energy and build its organizational structure and Aberdeen headquarters,” it added.

The statement said the new board “will set a strategy for how the company will work with the energy sector and communities”.

“We’ve appointed a highly skilled start-up board to help Great British Energy hit the ground running in its mission to scale up clean, homegrown power,” Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband said in the statement.

“With a strong track record of delivering results across sectors, the new board members will now play an integral part in kickstarting Great British Energy, delivering our Plan for Change and building a new era of clean electricity for the British people,” he added.

GB Energy Chair Juergen Maier said in the statement, “this is an important milestone for Great British Energy, as we bring together an expert board to rapidly scale up the company and get to work in delivering a UK-wide clean energy revolution”.

“Their experience across the energy industry, government and trade unions will be crucial in shaping our strategy and organization, ensuring we can back clean energy projects, bolster UK supply chains and create good jobs across the country,” he added.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com