Deputy Energy Sec Sworn In

David M. Turk has been sworn in as the Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Energy by Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm.

David M. Turk has been sworn in as the Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) by Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm after a bipartisan vote of 98-2 in the United States Senate, the DOE has confirmed.

Prior to his nomination as Deputy Secretary, Turk was the Deputy Executive Director of the International Energy Agency. During the Obama-Biden administration, Turk served as Deputy Assistant Secretary for International Climate and Technology at the DOE and as Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director at the U.S. National Security Council. Turk has also worked at the U.S. Department of State, including as Deputy Special Envoy for Climate Change.

“I am so grateful to have such a blockbuster deputy at my side, who brings unmatched experience and commitment to DOE’s core missions,” Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm said in an organization statement.

“Dave will help guide our work to maintain the nuclear deterrent and deploy the clean energy technologies we need as we hustle to secure our nation’s future—and save the planet,” Granholm added.

Commenting on the development, Turk said, “it is a distinct honor to have President Biden’s trust and confidence as I once again join the ranks of talented, dedicated and passionate public servants at the Department of Energy”.

“DOE is where America turns for solutions to our toughest problems. I look forward to supporting Secretary Granholm and all 110,000 members of the team as we execute on DOE’s expansive portfolio and strive to better the lives of all Americans,” he added.

Last month, Granholm was sworn in as the 16th Secretary of Energy by Vice President Kamala Harris after a vote of 64-35 in the United States Senate. Granholm is the second woman to lead the U.S. DOE.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com