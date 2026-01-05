Denmark Warns Trump to Stop Greenland Threats

Denmark’s prime minister urged Donald Trump to stop threatening to take control of Greenland as the US president’s move to run Venezuela set alarm bells ringing in the Nordic nation about America’s military ambitions.

Mette Frederiksen’s comments came in response to Trump’s renewed assertion on Sunday that the US needs Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory within the Danish kingdom, for defense purposes.

“I need to say this very directly to the US,” Frederiksen said in a statement. “The US has no right to annex any of the three countries of the Kingdom of Denmark.”

Frederiksen emphasized that the Danish kingdom, including Greenland, is part of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and therefore covered by the alliance’s collective defense guarantee. She also pointed to a longstanding defense agreement that gives the US “extensive access to Greenland.”

Trump has repeatedly argued that US control of Greenland is necessary for national security, but the move to detain Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has further heightened concerns that the US would broaden its military footprint in the Western Hemisphere.

“We do need Greenland, absolutely,” Trump told The Atlantic on Sunday. “We need it for defense.” Later, talking to reporters as he returned to Washington, Trump said, “Greenland is covered with Russian and Chinese ships all over the place. We need Greenland, from the standpoint of national security, and Denmark is not going to be able to do it, I can tell you.”

The remarks followed a late-Saturday post on X by Katie Miller, the wife of Trump deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, showing Greenland depicted in the colors of the US flag alongside the single-word caption: “SOON.”

Greenland’s Premier Jens-Frederik Nielsen in a post on Facebook earlier on Sunday called the image “disrespectful,” but said “there is no reason for panic.”

“We are a democratic society with self-government, free elections and strong institutions,” he said. “Our position is firmly anchored in international law and in internationally recognized agreements.”