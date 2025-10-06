Denmark Tightens Checks to Stop Russian Shadow Fleet

'We're using everything at our disposal'.

Denmark is tightening regulation of oil tankers passing through its waters as Europe targets the shadow fleet that’s helping Russia skirt sanctions.

Authorities will in particular target older ships which are often used by the shadow fleet and which present an environmental risk because of their poor condition, the government said in a statement on Sunday.

"We must put a stop to Putin’s war machine," said Business Minister Morten Bodskov in a statement. "We're using everything at our disposal."

The announcement follows calls last week by French President Emmanuel Macron to detain oil tankers, after prosecutors in northwest France investigated a vessel for failing to provide proof of its nationality and flag, as well as refusal to comply with requests from the navy.

The US, UK and European Union have sanctioned hundreds of tankers for helping Russia export oil to fund its war in Ukraine. Still, Russian oil has mostly continued to flow, aided by the shadow fleet.