Demand Rising for LNG and Oil Cargoes

The Great American LNG Comeback

Like others in the U.S. oil and gas industry, LNG exporters have had to contend with low prices and low demand this year. However, as this article from Rigzone contributor Jude Clemente points out, the market for LNG from U.S. export terminals has been improving. In fact, he observes that demand has entered record territory in recent weeks. Although there has been an uptick in traditional Asian demand centers, Clemente also discusses how U.S. producers and shippers can make further inroads into the European market.

San Francisco Imposes Natural Gas Ban

California has long been the source of noteworthy public policy ideas, and Rigzone’s downstream readers have taken note of recent action by the San Francisco Board of Supervisors. Specifically, the board has passed an ordinance banning the use of natural gas in new buildings starting in June 2021, according to this Bloomberg article. A sponsor of the ordinance cited in the news item contends the prohibition addresses “major health and safety risks” and aids in the fight against greenhouse gas emissions. The news agency also notes the utility PG&E Corp., which supplies San Francisco with natural gas and electricity, backs the measure. It does not, however, mention the challenges California has faced maintaining steady power supplies.

Oil Bidding War Underway Among Asian Refiners

Thanks to growing demand from refiners and traders in countries such as China, India and South Korea, physical crude oil cargoes are commanding higher prices, according to this Bloomberg article. The news service pointed out a bidding war is underway for crude supplies from Russia, the United States and the Middle East. It attributes the more robust market conditions to factors such as looser Chinese import quotas, below-normal supplies from OPEC producers and a rebound in India’s petroleum consumption.

