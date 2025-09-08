Delta Achieves First SAF Uplift at PDX

'By working with Shell and the Port of Portland to tap into existing infrastructure, we're able to access SAF at more airports and continue to prove its viability and ultimately scale it in a way the industry needs'.

Delta Air Lines, in cooperation with Shell plc and Portland International Airport (PDX), has taken delivery of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) for the PDX fuel system. Delta said in a media release that this marks the first commercial-scale SAF uplift at PDX, owned and operated by the Port of Portland.

Shell supplied the batch of more than 400,000 gallons of neat SAF to Zenith Terminal in Portland, where it was blended with traditional jet fuel to meet regulatory requirements, before being delivered to PDX via barge, truck, and pipeline, Delta said. The blended SAF entered the airport’s privately owned fuel supply system earlier this month.

"Every SAF delivery is a powerful example of how industry collaboration can unlock markets for sustainable aviation fuel", Charlotte Lollar, Delta’s SAF director, said. "By working with Shell and the Port of Portland to tap into existing infrastructure, we're able to access SAF at more airports and continue to prove its viability and ultimately scale it in a way the industry needs".

"We're excited about this step toward bringing sustainable aviation fuel to PDX. It's a move that can help improve local air quality and cut down on greenhouse gas emissions, which is great news for our communities", Dan Pippenger, Port of Portland Chief Aviation Officer, said.

Delta noted SAF is a renewable jet fuel that reduces lifecycle emissions by over 80 percent, and is compatible with existing infrastructure and aircraft engines. Production is still nascent, expensive, and scarce, amounting to less than a week's worth of global flights, it said.

Locally, Delta said it collaborates with the Port of Portland and others to establish a SAF market. Federally, Delta advocates for incentives to boost production and affordability, including the 40B SAF Blenders Tax Credit and the 45Z Clean Fuel Production Credit, extended through 2029, according to Delta.

Delta previously delivered SAF to Minneapolis-St Paul and Detroit.

