Delmar Rig Anchor Release System Debuts In UK

Delmar System’s specialist rig anchor release system, RAR Plus, was put into service for the first time in the UK.

Technology that saves time, CO2 emissions, and costs, has been installed and activated on Diamond Offshore Drilling’s Ocean Endeavour rig, to help move the rig between the Pan West and Tybalt well locations at Shell’s Penguins Field, which is located around 290 nautical miles northeast of Aberdeen.

The news coincides with Delmar Systems’ recent move to new, larger offices at Altens Industrial Estate in Aberdeen, to accommodate future growth and expansion.

Described by Delmar Systems as ‘next generation mooring release technology’, RAR Plus can disconnect a rig in one hour by acoustically releasing all mooring lines, saving hours of critical path operational time, compared to traditional methods. This allows the rig to move in shorter weather windows and maximizes available weather windows to continue operating. Delmar’s unique RAR Plus device also incorporates a mechanical backup release option, providing 100 percent (or full) redundancy.

The RAR acoustic release needs fewer anchor handling vessels (AHVs) on hire and for less time, to move the rig, saving costs and CO2 emissions from the boats. Demand for AHVs is very high this summer, pushing hire prices up, so the team at Delmar Systems is quick to point out that the use of RAR Plus could deliver even higher cost savings. As the rig is on a critical path for less time, the operator further reduces costs and CO2 emissions from the rig.

Using technology designed originally for cyclone/iceberg avoidance, the RAR Plus device is now making a major contribution to the optimization of rig movements. Delmar estimates that, compared to traditional methods, the typical time saving for a rig disconnect, tow, and reconnect in the North Sea will be in the order of 45 percent.

“The RAR Plus device in Delmar’s Releasable Mooring System has proven successful over 500 times across the globe, saving our customers operational time, money, and CO2 emissions. With increased drilling and Plug and Abandonment (P&A) activity, we believe Delmar is ideally positioned to support many of our North Sea customers to reduce operational expenditure. This was confirmed at our recent Open Day which has generated a very encouraging level of inquiries,” says Duncan Watson, UK General Manager, Delmar Systems.

In addition to the RAR Plus, Delmar designs and manufactures the majority of anchors for the energy industry. This includes the increasingly popular Stevshark REX anchors, especially suitable for use in hard soil conditions, such as that experienced at the Penguins Field. With a high-holding capacity, they dig in and have never needed a piggy-back anchor. This generates further time and costs savings.

