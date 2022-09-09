Delfin Midstream Inks LNG Parnership With Devon Energy

Delfin Midstream and Devon Energy have entered into a liquefied natural gas export partnership that includes an executed Heads of Agreement for long-term liquefaction capacity and a pre-Financial Investment Decision strategic investment by Devon in Delfin.

The Heads of Agreement provides the framework for finalizing a definitive long-term tolling agreement representing 1.0 million tons per annum (mtpa) of liquefaction capacity in Delfin’s first Floating LNG vessel, with the ability to add an additional 1.0 mtpa in Delfin’s first or a future Floating LNG vessel.

In addition to providing Devon up to 2.0 mtpa of total liquefaction capacity on a long-term basis, the Heads of Agreement also provides an opportunity for additional future equity investments in Delfin by Devon. Devon’s 2022 guidance will remain unchanged.

“We are delighted to execute this agreement with Devon, representing a truly strategic partnership between a U.S. producer and a liquefaction provider,” said Dudley Poston, Delfin CEO. “We believe our unique liquefaction solution provides significant structural flexibility that allows producers to maximize the value of their natural gas, while providing a much-needed source of additional supply to the world LNG marketplace.”

“Our decision to invest in Delfin was the result of a thorough process intended to create additional pricing diversification for our natural gas portfolio and deliver a sustainable and capital efficient return for our shareholders,” said Rick Muncrief, Devon’s President and CEO. “Devon has a strong track record of finding best-in-class midstream and downstream solutions for our production and we are excited to partner with Delfin to meet the need for safe, clean, and reliable energy.”

Following its recent announcement of a binding sales and purchase agreement with Vitol and a Heads of Agreement with Centrica, this announcement represents Delfin’s third major agreement in the past two months. Delfin is also in numerous advanced discussions on additional binding SPAs, HOAs, and tolling agreements like those previously announced.

As a modular project requiring only 2.0 to 2.5 mtpa of long-term contracts to begin construction, and with all necessary permits in hand, Delfin is on schedule to make FID on its first FLNG vessel by the end of this year.

