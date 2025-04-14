Delfin LNG Secures License from MARAD to Operate Deepwater Port

'The level of support by the President of the United States and his administration for the development of critical energy infrastructure has been truly remarkable'.

Delfin Midstream Inc. said its subsidiary Delfin LNG LLC received a license from the Maritime Administration (MARAD) to own, construct, operate, and eventually decommission a deepwater port that aims to export liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the USA.

The license was received from the agency on March 21, Delfin said in a news release. The Delfin deepwater port project in Louisiana will be the first offshore LNG export project in the USA, the company added.

The brownfield deepwater port that Delfin is developing “requires minimal additional infrastructure investment” to support up to three floating LNG vessels producing up to 13 million metric tons of LNG annually, the company said.

Delfin stated that the license was issued pursuant to the Deepwater Port Act of 1974 and MARAD’s 2017 Record of Decision and is in accordance with President Trump’s Executive Order titled, “Unleashing American Energy,” signed January 20, 2025.

In March, the Department of Energy (DOE) approved an LNG export permit extension for Delfin LNG, granting additional time to begin exports from the project. The permit extension had been delayed under the previous administration, according to the company.

Delfin CEO Dudley Poston said, “The level of support by the President of the United States and his administration for the development of critical energy infrastructure has been truly remarkable. The Delfin floating LNG project has the potential to be not just the first LNG export deepwater port facility in the United States, but a significant economic contributor and job creator over the long-term”.

Poston continued, “We also share our appreciation for the governors of Louisiana and Texas for their significant involvement and contributions to this process. With clear vision and action, this administration has enabled a project that can significantly realign energy economics for the long-term benefit of the people of the United States.”

Delfin LNG received a positive Record of Decision from MARAD and approval from DOE for long-term exports of LNG to countries that do not have a Free Trade Agreement with the United States.

Delfin LNG owns the UTOS pipeline which runs from Station 44 to the WC-167 platform. Delfin has a long-term lease agreement for the HIOS pipeline running from WC 167 south to the Delfin Deepwater Port location. The UTOS pipeline is the only 42-inch pipeline in the Gulf and was formerly owned and operated by Enbridge, according to the company.

Heads of Agreement with SEFE

Last month, Delfin signed a heads-of-agreement with SEFE Securing Energy for Europe for the long-term supply of 1.5 million metric tons of LNG per year for at least 15 years.

The free-on-board (FOB) deliveries will begin immediately following the construction and commissioning of the FLNGs, according to an earlier statement from SEFE.

SEFE CCO Frederic Barnaud said, “This long-term agreement with Delfin enables SEFE to further diversify its LNG portfolio with greater destination flexibility. This in turn ensures the security of supply of SEFE’s customers in Europe and around the world”.

Poston said, “We are very pleased to enter into this agreement with SEFE and continue to build on Delfin’s position as a leading source of reliable low-cost energy from the safety of the United States. We look forward to continuing to advance our critical energy infrastructure project for the benefit of our US stakeholders and international commercial partners”.

